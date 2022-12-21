Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 2023 will be a ‘crucial year’ in war as battle intensifies in east
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the coming year in which Russian invasion of Ukraine will enter second year will be a decisive year in the ongoing battle as he said that the besieged country’s military is preparing for 2023.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.He added that Ukraine understands the risks in the winter and “we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defence and security sector must...
President Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre's most memorable battles with the press of 2022
President Biden and his administration had some memorable and even combative encounters with members of the mainstream media over the past year.
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
