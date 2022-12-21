ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County Tribune

Jack Whitney

By DOUG CLIFFORD FOR THE PERRY COUNTY TRIBUNE
Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2vNG_0jprehD300

Drug court participant Jack Whitney and his daughter Cali enjoyed the Christmas party at Fiore’s.

Comments / 0

Related
Perry County Tribune

Christina Thompson

The stress of describing her past addiction was apparent on Christina Thompson’s face for a brief moment at the drug court Christmas party at Fiore’s.
The Independent

Bella Thorne responds to Hollywood director who accused her of ‘flirting with him’ at age 10

Bella Thorne has responded to an unnamed Hollywood director who accused her of “flirting with him” when she was 10 years old.In a conversation during Tuesday’s (27 December) episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the 25-year-old Time Is Up star opened up about the accusations that “drive her crazy”.Thorne told host Ratajkowski that it was “f***ing stressful” being a child actor in the public eye.The Midnight Sun star shared a story of an audition she had when she was 10 years old where a male director claimed that she was “flirting with him” and making him...
Perry County Tribune

Perry County Tribune

New Lexington, OH
280
Followers
333
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy