weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 16:16:00 Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Guam WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could settle down slightly tonight, then build again Thursday. The shear line should then weaken enough for Thursday night and Friday that we will stay below advisory criteria.
weather.gov
Hydrologic Outlook issued for La Porte, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 22:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: La Porte; St. Joseph Risk for River Ice Jams This Week Recent very cold temperatures may have led to rapid ice formation on area rivers. As temperatures warm into the 40s on Thursday and Friday, the ice may begin to break apart and create jams, especially where there are bends or narrowing of river channels. Rain is also expected later this week, but amounts should generally be less than a quarter of an inch. Melting snow will be the biggest contributing factor to rising rivers and streams. Although confidence in the exact timing and location of potential ice jams is low, this outlook means that elevated water levels and impacts are possible, but not yet certain. If you live in areas prone to flooding, monitor the latest forecasts and statements, including possible flood watches and warnings.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
