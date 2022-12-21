Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
wearegreenbay.com
Lighthouse Christian Books in Green Bay closed due to flooding
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe. The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water. Please pray for us today. We arrived to...
NBC26
Great Lakes Ice - Breaking it Down with Brittney
As the cold hit hard over the holiday, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero and wind chill advisories issued... the Great Lakes were busy creating sea smoke, which is ultimately, ice. Currently at 21% ice coverage on all five of the Great Lakes combined, the south shore of Green Bay...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shoves, Ephraim, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse Dec 23-30, 2022
January ATVs Crash through Ice Gardner – Three men were rescued when their ATVs crashed through the ice on the waters of Green Bay near County N about a half mile south of Sugar Creek County Park in the Town of Gardner. Two of the men were returning to shore Jan. 15 after fishing – one […]
WBAY Green Bay
Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
Thousands of flight cancellations affect travelers at Green Bay Airport
We spoke with travelers at Austin Straubel Airport who were still trying to figure out their travel plans Monday amid thousands of flight cancellations nationwide.
wiproud.com
Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home
SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Looking for More School Crossing Guard
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for more volunteers to assist as Crossing Guards at schools this winter. In a news release, Lieutenant Tom Bochmann explained that seasonal illness can have an impact on the number of available crossing guards so they are trying to build up a list of substitute guards as soon as possible.
Door County Pulse
Hospitality Thank-you Award Granted
Tanya S., who works at Cornerstone Pub, was randomly selected from 41 nominations as this year’s winner of the Door County Hospitality Worker Thank You campaign, hosted by Destination Door County. A customer named Janis M. nominated Tanya for the award. “We really enjoy eating at Cornerstone Pub,” Janis...
NBC26
Al Johnson's offers unique Door County experience throughout the year
Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik is a popular Door County attraction for travelers and locals. Unfortunately, the restaurant's famous goats are grazing on a farm during the colder months and not on the roof, but it's business as usual inside. The nearly 75-year-old business features a cozy dining room,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from President/Owner
It's the time of year when you need to take a moment and simply say Merry Christmas and Happy New year to everyone involved in making 2022 a success. I need to say that to the staff at NEW Radio because they work tirelessly to make the Door County Daily News, NEW Radio Sports Network and our stations some of the best in the industry. I know how hard they work and I appreciate everything that they do for the company and for our listeners and readers.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay closes part of 18th Avenue due to snow drifting
Extremely windy and drifting conditions have caused a Sturgeon Bay street to be temporarily closed. Sturgeon Bay Municipal Director Mike Barker reports that North 18th Ave between Alabama Street and Colorado Place has been closed to traffic due to near zero visibility and severe drifting. He says the City of Sturgeon Bay crews will keep an eye on the area and reopen when possible but expects the street to remain closed through the night as high winds are forecasted throughout the day.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
KEYC
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
UPMATTERS
Menominee County Prosecutor announces sentencing in drug, fleeing police cases
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney announced the prison sentencing of three individuals on Tuesday. Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee was sentenced to serve concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Rivard was initially investigated...
