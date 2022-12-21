Public meetings
All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Perry County Tribune should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
• Perry County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 212 S. Main St. lower level — New Lexington.
•Perry County District Library Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., main library, 117 jackson St., New Lexington.
Monday, Dec. 26
•Shawnee Village Council meeting, 6 p.m., Tecumseh Theater.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
•Somerset Village Council meeting, 6 p.m.
Comments / 0