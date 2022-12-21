Three things to know

Regional transportation plan up for review. A draft of a long-range transportation plan for the eight-county Buckeye Hills Region, which includes Perry County, was approved on Dec. 6 and is now open for comment from the public. Learn more on page A7.

Bank gets in the holiday spirit. Peoples State Bank in New Lexington has organized many fundraisers to give back to the community they serve. These include its recent toy drive that ended on Dec. 16, in which over 100 toys were donated to the bank to be given to local children. See story on page B3.

A real reason to celebrate the holidays. On Dec. 15, a Christmas party took place at Fiore’s Bowling Alley in New Lexington, at which the 26 guests of honor were active attendees of the Perry County drug court, who are working to leave their addictions behind them. See story, page B4.