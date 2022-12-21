Read full article on original website
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Fairfax, Virginia home destroyed in fire, 1 person unaccounted for
FAIRFAX, Va. — A home in Virginia has been decimated by a fire, leaving one person injured and another unaccounted for as of Monday evening. The house, located on Goodview Court in the Mantua area of Fairfax, went up in flames sometime before 6:45 p.m. on the day after Christmas.
DC United founding president, general manager dies Christmas Day
WASHINGTON — The D.C. United community is mourning the loss of their founding president and general manager Kevin Payne after he died Christmas Day. He was 69. Officials say Payne died Sunday, December 25 in Charleston, South Carolina, of a long-term lung illness. "He will always be remembered as...
Video shows intense moments teen is pulled from frozen creek in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The intense moments where officers worked to save a teen who was stuck in a frozen creek the day after Christmas were caught on video and recently released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD). According to AACPD, officers received word that two...
Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who...
Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
Residents of Forestville apartment complex frustrated by lack of heat
FORESTVILLE, Md. — Residents of a Prince George's County apartment complex say they are frustrated by the lack of heat for days. Among the people who raised concerns is 73-year-old Ruth Scott, who claimed her unit lost heat since Friday when temperatures dropped. The winter storm also caused many...
Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
Drop in temperatures leads to water main breaks across Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. — With the drop in temperatures across the DMV since the holiday weekend, Montgomery County has seen a significant number of water main breaks as well as broken water pipes. The most recent incident happened at a water main located at Wisconsin and Bethesda avenues in Bethesda.
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Small plane crashes into Beards Creek in Maryland; pilot rescued
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Maryland — A small plane ran crashed in the icy water in Anne Arundel County, Maryland on Monday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. First responders say the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of 3000 Stonehenge Drive. The plane went into Beards Creek.
Fans take home pieces of RFK they now consider family heirlooms
WASHINGTON — The 61-year-old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in D.C. is slowly being demolished. The owner – Events D.C. – is giving fans a chance to take home pieces of memorabilia. Last week, it was stadium chairs. Wednesday, a few special items were gifted to fans who say they're more than just history – they're family heirlooms.
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. Syed started...
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
Fire burns down Gaithersburg home leaving 3 residents homeless
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Three residents were displaced following a fire on the second floor of a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-story house fire in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road around 3:30 a.m.
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
A minister's journey from dealing drugs to preaching the gospel
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — On Christmas Eve, Kim Belle thinks about his past. "We've seen fights in front of our house," he recalled. "I've seen people get stabbed. I've seen dead bodies in the ground." He spent his early years in the 1960's, living in the Kenilworth area...
Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting
GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
New Florida-themed bar with gator, pool-themed fun comes to Navy Yard
WASHINGTON — A new Florida-themed bar is coming to Navy Yard the week of Christmas to satisfy all of your vacation, gator and pool visual needs this season. The 14,000-square-foot location with a near-1,000-person capacity is the latest project of Mission Group, whose current spots include Mission Dupont, Mission Navy Yard, Hawthorne, The Admiral and Salazar.
