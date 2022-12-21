ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

WUSA9

Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home

LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Fans take home pieces of RFK they now consider family heirlooms

WASHINGTON — The 61-year-old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in D.C. is slowly being demolished. The owner – Events D.C. – is giving fans a chance to take home pieces of memorabilia. Last week, it was stadium chairs. Wednesday, a few special items were gifted to fans who say they're more than just history – they're family heirlooms.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. Syed started...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fire burns down Gaithersburg home leaving 3 residents homeless

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Three residents were displaced following a fire on the second floor of a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-story house fire in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road around 3:30 a.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting

GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

New Florida-themed bar with gator, pool-themed fun comes to Navy Yard

WASHINGTON — A new Florida-themed bar is coming to Navy Yard the week of Christmas to satisfy all of your vacation, gator and pool visual needs this season. The 14,000-square-foot location with a near-1,000-person capacity is the latest project of Mission Group, whose current spots include Mission Dupont, Mission Navy Yard, Hawthorne, The Admiral and Salazar.
WASHINGTON, DC
