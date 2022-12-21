Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chris Isaak, Ammo For My Arsenal and more

Chris Isaak is arriving in San Antonio just in time for the holidays.

Christmas week can be slow for musical happenings — excluding, of course, carolers and church choirs. This week is no exception, although there are a couple of options of note: one of which offers holiday tunes and the other which, it's a safe bet, doesn't.

Timeless-sounding rocker Chris Isaak will hit the Majestic Theatre touring behind his Everybody Knows It's Christmas album, while SA metalcore crunchers Ammo For My Arsenal will bash out the riffs at Bond's 007. We'll let you figure out which show will feature the yuletide cheer.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Chris Isaak

From the breakthrough single "Wicked Game" to a cameo as a church recording producer in That Thing You Do! , Chris Isaak has managed to put his stamp on pop culture, even if he seems to have blown in from a different era. The singer-guitarist is arriving in San Antonio just in time for the holidays, and appropriately, he's touring behind a release called Everybody Knows It's Christmas . It's the second holiday album in Isaak's career, so the man isn't afraid to apply his Roy Orbison-meets-Elvis approach to holiday standards. $45- $125, 7:30p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com . — DC

Friday, Dec. 23

Ammo For My Arsenal, Lonestar Massacre, Misguided Intentions and Agony

If you're in the mood for an earsplitting matchup of deathcore and underground metalcore, look no further than San Antonio's Ammo For My Arsenal, who approach both metal subgenres with ferocity. Expect breakdowns capable of snapping necks and grooves that get people on their feet. A selection of other local acts with a similar take-no-prisoners approach rounds out the bill. $6-$10, 8 p.m., Bond's 007 Rock Bar, 450 Soledad St., (210) 225-0007, bonds007rockbar.com . — BE

