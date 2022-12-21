ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Unrelatable’ Documentary Won’t ‘Damage’ Prince William: ‘No One Is Punching Back,’ Expert Says

By Mandi Kerr
 6 days ago

Despite potentially damaging claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Harry & Meghan , Prince William may be no worse for wear. An expert says the couple’s “punching,” but because they’ve made “themselves very unrelatable” in the Netflix docuseries , there may not be “too much damage.”

An expert thinks ‘Harry & Meghan’ won’t ‘damage’ Prince William

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

No “damage” to the Prince of Wales? Edward Coram James, PR expert and CEO of Go Up , thinks it’s possible. The reason, as he told Newsweek , is partly because the royal family’s not engaging with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple, he said, “seem to be punching, but no one is punching back.” Additionally, not taking any responsibility for the state of the royal family tensions has lessened the potential “damage.”

Overall, the crisis expert said William could come out of it relatively unscathed. “I don’t think this will damage William,” he said. “From a crisis communications point of view, I think the Sussexes have by and large managed to make themselves very unrelatable.”

“And because they’ve managed to make themselves very unrelatable,” he explained, “the people they are accusing don’t necessarily experience too much damage.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries could be ‘damaging’ if Prince William gives it ‘oxygen’, expert explains

As for how Harry & Meghan could become “damaging” to William, Coram James said all he’d have to do is comment.

“I think what could be damaging is if William gives oxygen to it,” he said. “So if the royals start making lots of strenuous denials, people now associate silence with denial with the royal family and commenting as panicking.”

In Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries, particularly the later episodes, there are multiple claims about William. Harry recalled William being outraged during a meeting at Sandringham to discuss his and Meghan’s exit. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me,” Harry said.

William was also accused of being involved in a staffer making a witness statement in a lawsuit brought by Meghan . Harry also claimed the palace put his name — and William’s — on a false, joint statement without his permission.

A royal expert says Prince William feels ‘very badly betrayed’ after ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince William and Prince Harry | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Meghan Markle Had a Moment Where She Wasn’t ‘Interested’ in Prince Harry on Their First Date: ‘Is This What He Does?’

1 Kate Middleton Boston Moment Proved She’s Not ‘Running Away From the Problem’ That’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children

According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, a royal family reconciliation isn’t on the agenda.

Given the “personal” nature of Harry’s allegations against William, the N ew Royals thinks “it really does set back any chance of [healing] a rift for the foreseeable future,”(via Entertainment Tonight ).

William feels “very badly betrayed” by Harry and is “incredibly upset” and “will be taking this very personally,” she said. “Even if William hasn’t watched this docuseries,” she continued, “and it’s my understanding that he hasn’t, he will be very aware of the headlines.”

“He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation. And I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms.”

Nicholl also said there are concerns about private conversations becoming public with Harry’s memoir, Spare , due out in January 2023.

Comments / 40

E. B.
6d ago

No response is a response. Don’t bring yourself down to their level in the dirt. Meagan and Harry are not accomplishing what they set out to do. They are only showing how petty attention seeking that are.

Reply
53
Patrizia
6d ago

No response is a response. Kate seemed to deal well with what she was faced with adapting to. You attract the attention you seek negative or positive.

Reply(3)
33
SANDY
6d ago

After all these boys have been through together, for Harry to leave his brother is just unfathomable. If Harry was my brother I would of grabbed him by the hair on his head and then screamed at him. That way I would know I had his attention! What a disappointment Harry. You used to be my favorite Royal.

Reply(3)
37
