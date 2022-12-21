Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO when he finds a successor

Patrick Pleul/Getty Images

Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on the Twitter poll he ran on Sunday. Nearly two days after he asked people if he should resign as Twitter CEO, Musk tweeted a response to the poll results, where a majority replied positively.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has run a fair number of Twitter polls to make decisions at the social media company. One such poll was used to decide if former President Donald Trump's account must be reinstated, while another enquired if the social media company should bring back its video-sharing app, Vine.