Defense Argues Reasonable Doubt in Attempted Murder of Girlfriend Prelim; Judge Disagrees, Finds Sufficient Evidence to Proceed to Trial

Dear Modesto Bee, Why is this trial proceeding so swiftly yet my sister in law was murdered 2 year's ago and we haven't heard anything about the man sitting in jail on the tax payers dime. My sister in laws murder has gotten ZERO Media attention, no one has ever asked US the living victim's of a senseless murder a single question. She got a little 2 line blub in the Oakdale leader not even the Modesto Bee bothered. WHY? Some journalist needs to be investigating WHY my family has never been contacted by the DA about our input, how to get info on the pending trial that seems to be overlooked. Isn't there anyone in this God forsaken valley that gives a damn about the murder of an innocent woman in the legal system? Maybe someone in the media can help.
