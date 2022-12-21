Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?
Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three reent occasions, with IV teams failing on hours at end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
coingeek.com
Marshall Islands declares DAOs as legal entities in pioneering move
The Marshall Islands has passed a new law to confer legality on decentralized autonomous agencies (DAOs), making it the first in the world. Titled the Decentralized Autonomous Organization Act of 2022, the law gives DAOs the right to be registered as corporate entities provided they identify as a DAO LLC (limited liability company). The legislation distinguishes between DAOs that are run to make a profit and those that are non-profit organizations.
coingeek.com
What does Senator Pat Toomey’s stablecoin bill mean for the digital currency industry?
In the wake of the complete industry meltdown, we’ve witnessed over the past year, regulators in every country are circling the digital currency industry, and change is afoot. In the last few weeks of his Congressional career, Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who has been a vocal supporter of properly...
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
BEIJING (AP) — China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping’s government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth. The latest decision could send an influx of free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22. But it also presents a danger they might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China. China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
coingeek.com
2 AAX executives arrested in Hong Kong over alleged fraud amid withdrawal freeze
Hong Kong police have announced the arrest of two individuals linked to digital asset exchange Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) over misrepresentation to investigators and an attempt to defraud customers. Top AAX executives Liang Haoming and Thor Chan were arrested in Hong Kong on December 23 on allegations bordering on fraud....
coingeek.com
How did Satoshi fare in court in 2022?
It’s been years since Dr. Craig Wright launched a salvo of litigation against critics and digital asset fraudsters alike. In addition to vindicating his much-maligned reputation, the filings were about Satoshi Nakamoto finally laying legal claim to what is rightfully his. Now in 2022, many of those cases are...
coingeek.com
North Korea behind over half of digital asset thefts in South Korea: report
North Korea has been identified as the major culprit in a string of digital currency theft across South Korea. The disclosure was made in a detailed report by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), showing North Korean hackers spirited away with over $620 million. The figure makes up over half of the amount South Korean entities lost to bad actors in the industry to North Korean criminal gangs at 55%, while bad Chinese actors accounted for only 4.7%.
coingeek.com
Outgoing Brazilian president signs historic digital asset bill into law
Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appended his signature to a bill seeking to legalize virtual currencies as a means of payment in the country. Bolsonaro signed the bill into law after it surmounted the legislative hurdles from the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies. The Chamber of Deputies forwarded the bill to Bolsonaro’s desk at the end of November, and within a month, the outgoing president gave executive assent to the proposed legislation.
coingeek.com
Kazakhstan’s miners face stiffer regulations following new bill
Dark days lie ahead for block reward miners in Kazakhstan as new legislation for the industry inches closer. The bill titled “On Regulating Digital Assets in Kazakhstan” is headed for the Senate after a prior approval in the Mazhilis, the country’s lower house. Upon approval by the Senate, the bill becomes law after the president has signed it, and experts believe it could usher in sweeping changes for the industry.
