UK lists ‘cryptoassets’ under Investment Manager Exemption signaling ripple effect for funds
The United Kingdom has passed a new rule to include “designated cryptoassets” in the list of investment transactions, qualifying them for Investment Manager Exemption. According to the text, the rule will apply to transactions entered within the 2022/2023 tax year and will come into effect on January 1. Furthermore, the latest regulation will affect all transactions within the accounting periods after December 19, according to the memo published by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Why did Bitfinex delist BSV? Joshua Henslee explains the situation
Digital currency exchange Bitfinex recently delisted BSV. Joshua Henslee breaks down what happened and the implications in his latest YouTube video. “Honestly, it really is a good thing,” Henslee says about the Bitfinex BSV delisting. We need price discovery, and there isn’t true price discovery, while a money printer (Tether) can manipulate coin prices.
The major force that drives the price of Bitcoin
In this article, Marquez Comelab discusses the primary force driving the price of Bitcoin, on which users have an influence. Have you ever wondered what determines the price of Bitcoin?[1] In this article, I will discuss the major force that drives the price of Bitcoin, and fortunately, it is something you have the power to influence.
2022 Year in Review: Bitcoin, as originally designed, has true utility
2022 was a challenging year for those involved in the digital currency space. Most markets in the greater economy were in bear market territory for much of the year, which still show no signs of reversing heading into 2023. Regulatory headwinds, exchange insolvency, as well as rising interest rates look to keep a lid on top of the highly speculative token and non-fungible token (NFT) prices.
IMF set to collaborate with the Philippines on wholesale CBDC project
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a planned collaboration with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines’ central bank, to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The IMF said its role will be to advise the country’s central bank on the technicalities involved in creating the CBDC....
Power Users of BSV – DT Mining
This is the latest article in a series where we interview actual users of BSV applications to understand which applications they use, what the pain points are and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. The intention of this series is to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just the entrepreneurs and developers.
How did Satoshi fare in court in 2022?
It’s been years since Dr. Craig Wright launched a salvo of litigation against critics and digital asset fraudsters alike. In addition to vindicating his much-maligned reputation, the filings were about Satoshi Nakamoto finally laying legal claim to what is rightfully his. Now in 2022, many of those cases are...
North Korea behind over half of digital asset thefts in South Korea: report
North Korea has been identified as the major culprit in a string of digital currency theft across South Korea. The disclosure was made in a detailed report by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), showing North Korean hackers spirited away with over $620 million. The figure makes up over half of the amount South Korean entities lost to bad actors in the industry to North Korean criminal gangs at 55%, while bad Chinese actors accounted for only 4.7%.
Thor tokens creators hit with unregistered securities charges over 2018 ICO
The ghosts from the past are now staring at Thor Technologies and its principal members after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint for the sale of unregistered securities. The SEC’s complaint borders on Thor’s 2018 initial coin offering (ICO), which the commission says amounted to the...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
British Columbia won’t offer electricity to new digital miners for 18 months
British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation has announced that it will be halting electricity supply to new digital asset miners in the region. The ministry confirms that the temporary suspension of energy supply will last 18 months and will not affect mining firms already operating in the province. According to the press release, the suspension will allow regulators sufficient time to engage with the industry in crafting a permanent framework.
Outgoing Brazilian president signs historic digital asset bill into law
Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appended his signature to a bill seeking to legalize virtual currencies as a means of payment in the country. Bolsonaro signed the bill into law after it surmounted the legislative hurdles from the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies. The Chamber of Deputies forwarded the bill to Bolsonaro’s desk at the end of November, and within a month, the outgoing president gave executive assent to the proposed legislation.
Kazakhstan’s miners face stiffer regulations following new bill
Dark days lie ahead for block reward miners in Kazakhstan as new legislation for the industry inches closer. The bill titled “On Regulating Digital Assets in Kazakhstan” is headed for the Senate after a prior approval in the Mazhilis, the country’s lower house. Upon approval by the Senate, the bill becomes law after the president has signed it, and experts believe it could usher in sweeping changes for the industry.
