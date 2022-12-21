Read full article on original website
Snow to north, some could see freezing rain
TODAY: A warm front will bring a chance for snow showers, potentially mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. The best chance for snow will be along the borderlands of MN and Canada where a quick 1-3″ will be possible this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, up to 1/10 of an inch of ice is possible throughout the Northland today. Temperatures will slowly rise into the overnight hours.
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.
Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization has announced Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native as Miss Wisconsin 2022. Officials say Spanbauer is an accomplished baton twirler, and her social impact initiative is ‘No Means No: Sexual Assault Education.’. She is the former...
Gov. Walz announces plan to prevent fraud, protect taxpayers dollars
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve the oversight of federal grant dollars. Minnesota state agencies have highlighted the need for new protections after recent fraud involving federal funds. “I am committed to rooting out and stopping...
