Carson Springs will hold a walk or ride tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Wildlife Christmas Walk or ride tour in Carson Springs. The walk or ride tour is great outdoor fun for the whole family, guided by professional Zoologists. The foundation held the event Sunday afternoon and Monday is the last day of the event, and...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
Resident safe after residential fire destroys Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials say one person needs a new place to live after a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to a home on NE 24th street a little after 4:00p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found the single-story home with smoke coming from the attic...
A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old from Gainesville was home for Christmas after going missing. Gainesville Police officers found Ean Stephens, who disappeared Thursday night, in good condition Sunday. He left his home at Oak Glade Apartments on SW 30th Terrace at about 8:45 p.m. last Thursday. Officials will release...
Tech Tuesday: Emerging Pathogens Institute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here with UF Innovate, and today I am joined by Dr. Eric Nelson with Emerging Pathogens Institute. Dr. Nelson, thanks so much for joining us today. Thanks for having me. So explain to us, what is EPI?. So, EPI...
New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
