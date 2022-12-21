Bulldogs get set to welcome new recruits on national signing day

As the Georgia Bulldog football team continues preparations for the New Year’s eve playoff game vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, coach Kirby Smart gets set to welcome a new class of Bulldog players: today is national signing day, on which high school seniors can sign letters of intent with the colleges and universities of their choosing.

From Jeff Sentell, DawgNation…

This week got off to an interesting start for the ‘Dawgs with the Monday evening decommitment of 3-star prospect Kyron “KJ “Jones.

Jones had been committed to NC State since October 1.

He visited UGA for the Georgia Tech game on an unofficial. He returned last weekend for an official visit and was at Nebraska this past weekend.

DawgNation.com.

