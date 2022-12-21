Since its arrival in Japan in the late 1970s, the punk rock scene has remained an integral slice of the Japanese music landscape. Now, in the 21st century, the heartbeat of Japanese punk rock is alive in cramped rooms and underground venues throughout Tokyo and Osaka like Zone-B, Rathole, Hokage, and King Cobra, to name a few. These venues play host to just about every punk genre under the sun. Whether you’re into Oi!, hardcore, crust, pop punk, ska, psychobilly, or anything else, chances are you can find a show for you. Beyond the mohawks, tattoos, and fashion, the Japanese also adopted the ethos of early punk rock. Tours are self-booked and funded, music is released independently, and there are scores of local record stores catering to punks looking for something old and new.

7 DAYS AGO