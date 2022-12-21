Read full article on original website
Archaeologists Discover Huge Lost Civilization in Guatemala
Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a vast ancient Maya civilization that flourished more than 2,000 years ago in northern Guatemala, reports a new study. This long-lost urban web encompassed nearly 1,000 settlements across 650 square miles, linked by an immense causeway system, which was mapped out with airborne laser instruments, known as LiDAR.
Poop Analysis Shows Endangered Bears Are Surviving Exclusively on Garbage
A critically endangered brown bear species found exclusively in the Himalayas is now surviving on garbage such as plastic and a South Asian rice dish unfit for their digestion, a new study has found. The Himalayan brown bear is listed as “critically endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of...
Decades of Jupiter Observations Have Revealed Something Strange
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered unexplained climate patterns on Jupiter that periodically repeat in years-long cycles, and weirdly mirror each other in each hemisphere. The strange finding raises intriguing questions about the biggest planet in our solar system, as well as giant gas worlds that orbit alien stars, reports a new study.
TikTok Scammer Stripped of Prestigious Literary Prize
The Financial Times has withdrawn a prestigious literary prize after VICE World News revealed that the winning author was a serial scammer who had left a trail of lies and broken friendships in her wake. The 2020 Bodley Head/FT Literature Prize was awarded to a woman going under the name...
Wind Power on Mars Can Power Human Habitats, Scientists Discover
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Picture, for a moment, the first human base on Mars. Perhaps you’re thinking of a modest habitat, a communications dish, or a return ship on a launchpad at a distance. As you look around, though, you might be surprised to see a line of wind turbines spinning in the Martian breeze, providing power to the first astronauts to walk on another planet.
Record Snowfall in Japan Kills 17 and Injures More Than 90
Japan is emerging from a deadly white Christmas, as heavy snow blanketed its northern region killing 17 and injuring 93 people in the past 10 days, officials said on Monday. With record snowfall enveloping various parts of the country, three municipalities in Japan's northeastern region measured over a meter of snow within a 24-hour period on Monday morning—the highest these areas have ever recorded. Cities in Niigata Prefecture recorded between 72 centimeters to 87 centimeters of snow.
An NFT Company Is Trying to Buy the Amazon to Save It. It's Not Going Well.
Imagine a world where Indigenous peoples and under-funded, overwhelmed government agencies are no longer the sole barriers against deforestation, land grabbing, and illegal mining devastating the Amazon rainforest—a territory larger than the European Union. Imagine, instead, a global community of online “guardians” investing together in sustainable projects through the purchase of NFTs and fighting criminal activities by creating local economic opportunities.
2022 Was the Year of Survival
Well, well, well. Here we are. At the end of another blissful year of living, breathing and doing our best to survive in an increasingly turbulent and polarised world. Petrol is more expensive, the price of a small coffee at my local cafe now costs $5.50, and I’m about to start selling my foot pics online to afford my groceries and rent. But hey, it’s not all that bad. At least we’re not in lockdown anymore, right? RIGHT?!
In Japan, Electrifying Nights of Punk Live On
Since its arrival in Japan in the late 1970s, the punk rock scene has remained an integral slice of the Japanese music landscape. Now, in the 21st century, the heartbeat of Japanese punk rock is alive in cramped rooms and underground venues throughout Tokyo and Osaka like Zone-B, Rathole, Hokage, and King Cobra, to name a few. These venues play host to just about every punk genre under the sun. Whether you’re into Oi!, hardcore, crust, pop punk, ska, psychobilly, or anything else, chances are you can find a show for you. Beyond the mohawks, tattoos, and fashion, the Japanese also adopted the ethos of early punk rock. Tours are self-booked and funded, music is released independently, and there are scores of local record stores catering to punks looking for something old and new.
Inside a Community of Single Ladies Who Celebrate Their Singleness
Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, a writer and former journalist based in the city of Kolkata, India, understood the world of the single woman in India soon after losing her father to suicide. The discrimination faced by her recently widowed mother within the community was all-pervasive; she was denied the right to...
A Royal ‘Crisis’ Is Brewing in Thailand After the Collapse of Princess
The princess widely considered to be the successor to Thailand’s throne is on life support after she fell unconscious from a sudden heart condition last week, the Thai palace said Monday in the first acknowledgment of the graveness of her ailment. Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s heart contractions were weak, and her...
MDMA Is Getting Super Popular Among Rich, Young Indians
An electronic dance music festival in a desert in India was reason enough for Paresh to step out of his cocoon. Paresh – not his real name – preferred to go with a pseudonym so he could talk freely to us about his experiences with a drug classified as illegal in India. The 26-year-old Mumbai-based graphic designer chose to attend the festival on his own that night. But the vibes were off. It didn’t help that an indie artist somewhere in the distance was remixing one of his favourite dance music tunes — Red Lights by Tiësto — and butchering it.
