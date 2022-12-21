Effective: 2022-12-27 22:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: La Porte; St. Joseph Risk for River Ice Jams This Week Recent very cold temperatures may have led to rapid ice formation on area rivers. As temperatures warm into the 40s on Thursday and Friday, the ice may begin to break apart and create jams, especially where there are bends or narrowing of river channels. Rain is also expected later this week, but amounts should generally be less than a quarter of an inch. Melting snow will be the biggest contributing factor to rising rivers and streams. Although confidence in the exact timing and location of potential ice jams is low, this outlook means that elevated water levels and impacts are possible, but not yet certain. If you live in areas prone to flooding, monitor the latest forecasts and statements, including possible flood watches and warnings.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO