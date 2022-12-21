ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptopotato.com

Christmas Watch: Will 2023 Finally End Bitcoin Price’s Stagnancy Amid $17K?

Bitcoin’s last several days were quite boring, will the end of the year change that?. With the end of the year approaching fast, the primary cryptocurrency continues to remain stuck at familiar ground at just over $17,000, begging the question if that’s about to change anytime soon. Most...
cryptopotato.com

Market Watch: Bitcoin Sees Zero Move Weekly, Litecoin Jumps 5%

Litecoin is today’s top performer, with a substantial 5% increase. With the new week starting, bitcoin’s price has remained stuck around $16,800 and is actually at the same place it was seven days ago. The altcoins are also very quiet, with Litecoin emerging as the only notable gainer...
cryptopotato.com

Is the Crypto Bear Market Coming to an End? 3 Key Indicators to Look

Nansen analysts attempt to answer the tough question of whether crypto has bottomed out or if we have another leg down incoming. Valuations in the cryptocurrency market have dropped significantly from their all-time highs, with the total market capitalization losing around $2.2 trillion – a decline of around 73%.
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH At Risk, Might Retest $1000 Soon

Over the past few weeks, we saw a mini-rally that was initiated at the wedge’s lower boundary (shown below); however, Ethereum’s uptrend was halted by the 50-day moving average line significant resistance level. Since the rejection, ETH has seen consolidation in a very tight range. Another bearish leg might soon start unless the price breaks above $1236.
cryptopotato.com

State of Bitcoin in 2022: From HODler Confidence to Mining Transformation

Bitcoin long-term holders have shown resilience as speculators were eliminated. 2022 has been a brutal year for the crypto investors market by the harsh crypto winter. It all started with the collapse of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, which prompted other major crypto players to fall like dominos: Three Arrows Capital. Voyager Digital, Celsius Network, FTX, BlockFi.
cryptopotato.com

Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market

The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
cryptopotato.com

Fidelity to Enter The Metaverse With Latest Trademark Applications

Investment giant Fidelity is showing little fear of the bears with its latest trademark applications. The firm is keen to tap into the Metaverse and NFTs. On Dec. 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest crypto trademark applications from Fidelity Investments. There were three applications filed broadly covering...
cryptopotato.com

North Korean Hacking Group Steals Millions Posing as Japanese VCs And Banks

North Korean group BlueNoroff has find a new way to hack into your crypto wallets. Now it resembles banks and Japanese VC firms. This December 27, Kaspersky Lab announced that the North Korean hacking group ‘BlueNoroff’ stole millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies after creating more than 70 fake domains and impersonating banks and venture capital firms.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Exchange Outflow Volume Plunges to 7-Month Lows

Investors might have rebuilt some confidence in CEXs, with BTC exchange outflow volumes hitting a seven-month low record. Glassnode data shows a decrease in the 7-Day MA of bitcoin leaving centralized exchanges with only 986.237 BTC getting withdrawn in the past week or so. The declining outflow could signal that...
cryptopotato.com

Argo Blockchain Requests Temporary Suspension of Trading on NASDAQ

Argo had “inadvertently published material” that “incorrectly” implied the company was filing for bankruptcy amidst market turmoil. Bitcoin mining giant Argo Blockchain has requested trading of its shares and unsecured notes on the NASDAQ stock exchange be suspended until December 28th. The company, which trades on...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Volatility Falls to Record Low as Hash Rate Tanks

There has never been a quieter period for Bitcoin markets as volatility has declined to an all-time low. On-chain analysis indicates that Bitcoin market volatility is at its lowest ever period. Crypto analysts have been monitoring historical BTC volatility levels, and they have bottomed out. The last time volatility tanked...
cryptopotato.com

BitKeep Wallet Exploited for $8M in BNB, ETH, USDT, DAI

This is the second exploit affecting the popular wallet in the past several months. PeckShield, the blockchain analytics and security company, reported earlier today that some BitKeep wallet users had their funds drained from the platform. According to the current estimations, the total amount stolen is roughly $8 million in...
cryptopotato.com

Japanese Regulators May Reverse Ban on Foreign Stablecoins: Report

A new stablecoin regime for Japan could be underway. Japan became one of the first big countries to establish a legal framework for stablecoins in June. Six months later, it is taking yet another crucial step to tweak the existing ban as the Financial Services Agency (FSA) is looking to lift the ban on foreign-issued stablecoins.

