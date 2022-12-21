ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMC Markets, Saxo Bank, Cboe Clear and More: Executive Moves of the Week

As the holidays approach and we come closer to the end of the year, a slight improvement has been seen in the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries this week. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Troubled Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Acquisition by Nexo

Singapore-based troubled crypto lender, Vauld has confirmed the termination of the talks for acquisition by rival Nexo for failure in responding to due diligence requests for a solvency assessment that would assure creditors. "We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan," Vauld...
Bitget Launches MegSwap, Connects DeFi Experience with CeFi

Bitget, a major cryptocurrency exchange , has presented a new DeFi feature called MegaSwap, allowing investors to swap or trade digital assets for more than 10,000 crypto assets in the decentralized finance space. According to the press release published on Monday, the new tool aims to connect the functionalities of...
Top Web3 Projects to Watch in 2023

Decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain can draw an audience of users looking for transparency and self-ownership. Moreover, as the number of applications and blockchains to support them grows, more options become available to solve real-world problems and enhance the growing Web3 space. While headlines focus on declining token prices,...
Crypto.com’s COO Eric Anziani Is Promoted to President

On Tuesday, Crypto.com announced the promotion of Eric Anziani to President. He will continue to be the Chief Operating Officer of the cryptocurrency exchange, which he has been fulfilling since September 2019. Crypto.com's Eric Anziani Sees Expanded Role. In the extended role of the President, Anziani will oversee the company’s...

