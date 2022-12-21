Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
Identity Of Cameraman Who Bray Wyatt Attacked Revealed
As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which was taped last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, Bray Wyatt continued to be unhinged on WWE television. Wyatt cut a promo where he had a mental breakdown before grabbing a cameraman and laying him...
Far-Right Extremist Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) Says He Got Robbed, Later Claims He Was ‘Joking’
Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter in WWE) took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he had been robbed in Nashville, TN. Welp – when the former WWE talent and well-known conspiracy theorist from the far right was caught in a lie and was called out by fans – true to form – he claimed he was only “joking.”
Dax Harwood Invites Bayley For A Drink
On the heels of the news that AEW’s Dax Harwood will be starting his own podcast, FTR with Dax Harwood, next week, WWE star Bayley responded on Twitter with a heart-eyes emoji. Harwood retorted with an invitation to Bayley – to have a drink with him. You can...
John Cena Hypes His WWE SmackDown Appearance Next Week
John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in a post on Twitter. He’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. As previously noted, Cena is expected to work WrestleMania 39, although his opponent has yet to be revealed. He wrote:...
Update On Top Dolla Following Botched Suicide Dive, Angel & Humberto Note
Last week on WWE SmackDown, Top Dolla performed a botched suicide dive during a tag team match against The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma. The Hit Row member got caught on the ropes during his high-flying move, hit his head on the apron, and somehow landed safely on his feet.
Paul Heyman Has A Message For Stephen A. Smith, Hey! (EW) Preview, More
Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Friday to send a message to Stephen A Smith. He wrote,. “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Kevin Owens Shares How Much Longer He Has Left On His WWE Deal
Kevin Owens appeared on The Ringer’s “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his current deal with WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his WWE deal:. “So now, I have two years left on...
Tony Khan Thinks It’s The Perfect Time To Take The Training Wheels Off For ROH
Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor in March, and since then, ROH Titles have often been defended on AEW programming in addition to holding three ROH pay-per-view events. After the Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, Khan announced that the company would be relaunching on HonorClub. While speaking with Scott Fishman of...
KiLynn King Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Taylor Wilde On Before The Impact
Former NWA and AEW wrestler KiLynn King made her Impact Wrestling debut this week on ‘Before the Impact.’. King clashed with Taylor Wilde in singles action on Thursday’s pre-show. Although King dominated the majority of the match, it was Wilde who walked away with the victory as the former Knockouts Champion nailed the debutant with a neckbreaker for the three-count.
News On Why WWE RAW Will Not Be Live Next Week
WWE will not be airing a live episode of RAW next week as the upcoming show will look at the best of WWE in 2022. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE will be on their holiday tour, and the production crew will get additional time off if a live episode doesn’t take place next week.
News On WWE Main Event, Ronda Rousey, Best WWE’s Moments Of Each Year, More
The following two matches were featured on Thursday’s episode of WWE Main Event:. The latest edition of “WWE Playlist” looks at the best moment of each month this year. You can check that out below:. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below....
