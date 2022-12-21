Read full article on original website
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/23/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Here is the non-spoiler lineup for the show:. – Emma vs. Xia Li vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville vs. Tegan Nox in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022
Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
Jake Roberts Reflects On Meeting Andre The Giant For The First Time
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with the late Andre The Giant during the latest edition of his The Snake Pit podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Picking up Andre the Giant:. “I was told to pick...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. A WWE live event in Toronto, Canada on December 30th has 6,714 tickets out. It’s 900 tickets away from a sellout. Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in...
Backstage News On When WWE Will Hold Their Next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event
In the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. No further details were given. WWE held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2022. In February, WWE visited the Jeddah SuperDome...
AEW Rampage News – AR Fox & Top Flight Win Casino Trios Royale, Jarrett/Lethal
The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale opened Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, as AR Fox and Top Flight bested the seven other teams to win the grand cash prize. The eight teams to participate in the high stakes match were:. Varsity Athletes and Ari...
New Play On Pro Wrestling Set To Debut In May
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a theatrical production on pro wrestling will be debuting in May. Master of Puppets will run at The Legacy Theater in Branford, Connecticut from May 25 through June 11 and will be an examination of the “dirty underbelly of pro wrestling.”
Brian Myers Shares The Origin Of The Edgeheads In WWE
During a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young podcast, Brian Myers spoke about how he and Matt Cardona got their program with Edge in WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Floundering on the main roster:. “Literally, [Matt Cardona and I] are 22, and...
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. Lince Dorado...
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, Whether Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Goldberg’s first run in WWE from 2003-2004 during a recent edition of Grilling JR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. If any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in:. “Probably not as much volume because talking about...
WWE Makes Change To Madison Square Garden House Show Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman is now being advertised for Monday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE had been advertising The Bloodline members vs. Owens, Strowman, Sheamus and Drew...
Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel
During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. You can check out some highlights from the...
Identity Of Cameraman Who Bray Wyatt Attacked Revealed
As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which was taped last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, Bray Wyatt continued to be unhinged on WWE television. Wyatt cut a promo where he had a mental breakdown before grabbing a cameraman and laying him...
Vince McMahon Appears In John Cena Vignette On WWE SmackDown
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon appeared on this week’s SmackDown in his first appearance on TV since July. That month, McMahon retired from his roles as CEO and Chairman due to the allegations of misconduct and multiple ‘hush-money’ NDA payments. In a vignette highlighting John Cena’s return...
Bobby Fish Recalls His WWE NXT WarGames Experience
Usually held exclusively for wrestlers from WWE’s developmental territory NXT, WarGames finally made its way to the main roster this year as the epic steel cage match headlined the 36th edition of WWE Survivor Series. The inaugural NXT TakeOver: WarGames was held on November 18, 2017, and featured a...
MJF Calls AEW Fans The Worst In All Of Pro Sports
AEW World Champion MJF has made his views on the promotion’s fans clear, calling them the worst fans in pro sports. MJF captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear last month, thanks to an assist from William Regal. On Twitter, MJF spoke about fans talking about athletes from...
Rob Gronkowski Wants WWE Match With The Rock
While speaking to TMZ Sports, Rob Gronkowski revealed that if he ever does decide to transition into a WWE Superstar, he wants to have his first match as either the tag team partner of The Rock or go against him. Gronkowski made his first-ever WWE appearance during the Andre The...
Hikaru Shida Reacts To Main Eventing AEW Dynamite, Vows To Rise Again Following Loss
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash featured a marquee title clash between two of the most talented athletes on the All Elite Wrestling women’s roster, as Jamie Hayter put the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida in the main event. In an incredible match, Hayter nailed...
Jade Cargill Explains Why She Hasn’t Chased The AEW Women’s World Championship Yet
Jade Cargill made her professional wrestling debut with AEW on the November 11, 2020 episode of Dynamite. The following day, All Elite Wrestling announced that Cargill had signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. On January 5, 2022, Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to win the inaugural AEW TBS Championship. She...
