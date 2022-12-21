Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Apex Legends End of Year 2022 Sale Explained
The End of Year Sale is live in Apex Legends, giving players one last sale on certain in-game cosmetics before the start of 2023. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Apex Legends End of Year Sale.
Tri-City Herald
Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule
TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
Tri-City Herald
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse of Son’s Face in Family Christmas Photo
The holiday season brought a rare glimpse of Khloé Kardashian‘s son! The reality star celebrated Christmas with two kids — daughter True and her unnamed baby boy — and gave Instagram followers a sweet family portrait. “Merry Christmas,” the Good American founder, 38, captioned an Instagram...
Tri-City Herald
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Comments / 0