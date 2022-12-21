New AEW TV production executive Mike Mansury is the featured guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “For years, Mike Mansury was the secret weapon of the WWE production team, and now he’s taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling in what’s been called a blockbuster signing following a year in Singapore. Now, Mike talks candidly about his WWE exit, how AEW and NXT give him the same creative charge and the harrowing night he first made his name in WWE.”

2 DAYS AGO