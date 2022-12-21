Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022
Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/23/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Here is the non-spoiler lineup for the show:. – Emma vs. Xia Li vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville vs. Tegan Nox in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
John Cena Hypes His WWE SmackDown Appearance Next Week
John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in a post on Twitter. He’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. As previously noted, Cena is expected to work WrestleMania 39, although his opponent has yet to be revealed. He wrote:...
Update On Top Dolla Following Botched Suicide Dive, Angel & Humberto Note
Last week on WWE SmackDown, Top Dolla performed a botched suicide dive during a tag team match against The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma. The Hit Row member got caught on the ropes during his high-flying move, hit his head on the apron, and somehow landed safely on his feet.
Jake Roberts Reflects On Meeting Andre The Giant For The First Time
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with the late Andre The Giant during the latest edition of his The Snake Pit podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Picking up Andre the Giant:. “I was told to pick...
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
Latest Update on John Cena’s WrestleMania Status
With a week to go before John Cena’s in-ring WWE return on SmackDown, where the legend will team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, speculation continues to grow about his WrestleMania plans. According to Dave Meltzer,. “The belief is that Cena will be working WrestleMania but...
Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel
During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. You can check out some highlights from the...
New AEW Hire Mike Mansury Speaks Out, Danhausen’s Christmas Vlog, More
New AEW TV production executive Mike Mansury is the featured guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “For years, Mike Mansury was the secret weapon of the WWE production team, and now he’s taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling in what’s been called a blockbuster signing following a year in Singapore. Now, Mike talks candidly about his WWE exit, how AEW and NXT give him the same creative charge and the harrowing night he first made his name in WWE.”
Identity Of Cameraman Who Bray Wyatt Attacked Revealed
As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which was taped last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, Bray Wyatt continued to be unhinged on WWE television. Wyatt cut a promo where he had a mental breakdown before grabbing a cameraman and laying him...
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
New Play On Pro Wrestling Set To Debut In May
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a theatrical production on pro wrestling will be debuting in May. Master of Puppets will run at The Legacy Theater in Branford, Connecticut from May 25 through June 11 and will be an examination of the “dirty underbelly of pro wrestling.”
Kevin Owens Shares 1 AM Text Message From John Cena
Kevin Owens has said that John Cena wanted to remind him of his love of wrestling, with a 1 AM text message. Owens debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2015 by confronting Cena, leading to a series of pay-per-view matches between the two men. Speaking about his bitter rival...
Vince McMahon Appears In John Cena Vignette On WWE SmackDown
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon appeared on this week’s SmackDown in his first appearance on TV since July. That month, McMahon retired from his roles as CEO and Chairman due to the allegations of misconduct and multiple ‘hush-money’ NDA payments. In a vignette highlighting John Cena’s return...
New AEW Streaming Deal Announcement Is Imminent
Although there have been rumors about AEW announcing a streaming home for a while, it looks like a deal is about to be announced. Speculation regarding this picked up after it was announced that ROH TV would return to the HonorClub streaming service. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer...
Backstage News On When WWE Will Hold Their Next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event
In the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. No further details were given. WWE held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2022. In February, WWE visited the Jeddah SuperDome...
WWE Makes Change To Madison Square Garden House Show Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman is now being advertised for Monday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE had been advertising The Bloodline members vs. Owens, Strowman, Sheamus and Drew...
Paul Heyman Has A Message For Stephen A. Smith, Hey! (EW) Preview, More
Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Friday to send a message to Stephen A Smith. He wrote,. “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, Whether Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Goldberg’s first run in WWE from 2003-2004 during a recent edition of Grilling JR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. If any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in:. “Probably not as much volume because talking about...
