Sporting News

Are Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Blazers Friday NBA game

Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard have had a number of battles throughout the years. Unfortunately, Friday won't be another chapter in their rivalry. Even without Curry, Friday's matchup between Golden State and Portland should be a fun one. The Warriors got off to a slow start after Curry suffered his shoulder injury, but they've won three straight games. They're now only one game behind the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings.
PORTLAND, OR
How long is Jalen Hurts out? Latest news, injury update, return timeline for Eagles QB

The Eagles are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team gets ready to make a run at a Super Bowl 57 title. Hurts was arguably the NFL MVP frontrunner when he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Bears. There wasn't much concern about the 24-year-old quarterback at that time, as he finished the game without missing a snap.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL playoff tiebreakers: How standings are determined for AFC and NFC divisional, wild card ties

In a 17-game season, it's a near certainty that teams are going to have the same records. That's just the way things fall in the NFL. Whether it's within the division or in the conference wild cards, the NFL has to have a means to break ties without playing an extra game. Baseball could do the now-defunct Game 163, but NFL teams playing an 18th win-and-get-in game is a non-starter given the preparation and rest that is so essential to a game with the physicality of football.

