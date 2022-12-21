Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic responds to Gregg Popovich's pre-game claim with another scoring outburst in Mavericks win over Spurs
“We’re going to hold Luka under 50. Quote it.”. Gregg Popovich jokingly revealed his plan to stop Luka Doncic heading into Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks, falling just short as Doncic continued his ridiculous scoring streak, going off for 51 points in the Mavs' 126-125 win in San Antonio.
How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star
Coming off back-to-back 40-point games, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Milwaukee Bucks's 118-95 loss to the Washington Wizards Sunday night due to knee soreness. How long will Milwaukee be without its star forward? Here is what we know about Antetokounmpo's injury. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS:...
Celtics-Nuggets game delayed due to uneven rim after Robert Williams dunk
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets' matchup took a lot longer than expected after a 40-minute delay at Ball Arena. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries. With 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, the game had to be paused...
Are Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Blazers Friday NBA game
Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard have had a number of battles throughout the years. Unfortunately, Friday won't be another chapter in their rivalry. Even without Curry, Friday's matchup between Golden State and Portland should be a fun one. The Warriors got off to a slow start after Curry suffered his shoulder injury, but they've won three straight games. They're now only one game behind the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings.
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins hints that commitment to Canadian National Team depends on Olympic qualification
In 2022, Andrew Wiggins added NBA All-Star and NBA champion to his resume. In the coming years, he has an opportunity to add international accolades to his resume, but it's all dependent on his commitment to Canada's National Team. Rewind to May when Wiggins and the Warriors were battling through...
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
How long is Jalen Hurts out? Latest news, injury update, return timeline for Eagles QB
The Eagles are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team gets ready to make a run at a Super Bowl 57 title. Hurts was arguably the NFL MVP frontrunner when he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Bears. There wasn't much concern about the 24-year-old quarterback at that time, as he finished the game without missing a snap.
NFL playoff tiebreakers: How standings are determined for AFC and NFC divisional, wild card ties
In a 17-game season, it's a near certainty that teams are going to have the same records. That's just the way things fall in the NFL. Whether it's within the division or in the conference wild cards, the NFL has to have a means to break ties without playing an extra game. Baseball could do the now-defunct Game 163, but NFL teams playing an 18th win-and-get-in game is a non-starter given the preparation and rest that is so essential to a game with the physicality of football.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady 'channeled LeBron James' with egregious flop to get officials to call penalty vs. Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were able to clinch the NFC South on Sunday via their 30-21 win over the Panthers. While Tampa Bay's second-half performance was admirable, Brady's acting job on a play in the second half was decidedly not. Brady tried to draw a cheap roughing-the-passer call after...
