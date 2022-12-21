Read full article on original website
Related
FTX customers file class action lawsuit saying assets belong to them
Account holders at FTX have filed a class action lawsuit claiming the assets being held belong to them and not the exchange.
China Covid pivot sparks jitters worldwide
Beijing's sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with the United States saying it may restrict travel from China following its decision to end mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
Comments / 0