Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.

Officials say the shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes housing complex.

According to Metro police, the man who committed the shooting, Alcapone Branch, 26, lives in a nearby apartment and told officers that he and Jamie Whitehead, 44, had just returned from a store when Whitehead began verbally threatening him.

Alcapone Branch (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At the scene, a witness told officers that Whitehead drew his gun first, and then Branch drew his weapon and fired. Whitehead was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials say Branch fled the scene before police arrived. When officers located Branch, he allegedly told authorities that he had discarded his gun behind an apartment building after he ran from the scene.

Metro police say the gun has not been located at this time. Officials say several people were seen leaning over Whitehead’s body at the scene, and it’s possible that someone from the crowd may have removed the gun.

Branch was charged with felon in possession of a weapon and evidence tampering. The shooting remains under investigation and detectives will determine the final results with the District Attorney’s Office.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

