NBC Connecticut
Solemn Procession Held For Fallen North Haven Firefighter
Fellow firefighters and other first responders gathered Tuesday morning to escort the body of fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz. The procession began at Yale New Haven Hospital and traveled to Farmington to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Wirtz died early Monday morning while fighting a fire at...
NBC Connecticut
Veteran Firefighter Dies While Battling Blaze in North Haven
A firefighter died while fighting a fire in North Haven early Monday morning, according to fire officials. The fire broke out in a multi-family home at 27 Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Chief Paul Januszewski identified the fallen firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz. He was a 22-year veteran of...
NBC Connecticut
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury
A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Waterbury Tuesday night. Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Maple Street at about 8:20 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a woman in her 20s...
NBC Connecticut
Residents Displaced By Tragic North Haven Fire Look For Answers
More than a dozen people are out of their homes after the holidays due to a fire at an apartment building in North Haven. A veteran firefighter died while fighting the fire on Quinnipiac Avenue, which started just after 1 a.m. Monday. Although all of the people who live in...
NBC Connecticut
Water Damage Forces Hartford Public Library Downtown Branch to Close
The Hartford Library downtown branch is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time. A water pipe on the building’s top floor broke over the weekend, causing extensive damage to the building. Library officials believe the frigid air that gripped the state this weekend likely contributed to...
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, One Injured in Waterbury Drive-By Shooting
One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in Waterbury Monday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Walnut Street. Police say they found two men that had been shot at least twice. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Route 101 Closed in Killingly Due to Pedestrian Crash
Route 101 is closed in Killingly because of a pedestrian crash in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened on Route 101, also known as Hartford Pike, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was injured, but the extent is unknown...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Theft of Over $100K From East Lyme Schools
A woman has been arrested for her role in the theft of over $100,000 from the East Lyme school district. East Lyme Police said 28-year-old Heidi Cecilio, of Bronx, New York, was taken into custody for her role in the theft. Authorities said they initiated a criminal investigation in mid-May...
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford City Councilman Pushes for Traffic Calming Solutions
In an effort to make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians in Hartford, a city councilman is asking the public works department to explore ways to get drivers to slow down. This comes after eight pedestrians have died in the city this year. “The traffic off of Capitol is crazy....
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate 3 Separate Christmas Morning Shootings in Hartford
Hartford police responded to three separate shootings on Christmas morning. The first happened on Allyn Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two...
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford to Form Task Force After Recent String of Fatal Crashes
West Hartford is putting together a task force after a series of fatal crashes and pedestrian accidents in town. The latest happened Sunday morning on Simsbury Road. Three people died in the Chirstmas morning two-car crash around 6:50 a.m. near Timberwood Road. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the...
NBC Connecticut
3 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in West Hartford
Three people were killed in a crash in West Hartford on Christmas morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Police and firefighters arrived and found two people dead at the scene, police said. A third person was rushed to the...
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford's Plan to Address Traffic, Pedestrian Safety Met With Mixed Reactions
West Hartford Police have released the names of three people killed in a two-car traffic accident on Sunday. Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson (17 years old) , Faye Dawson-Judkins (52 years old) and 55-year-old Novelette Bailey (55 years old), all from Hartford, died in the accident. The Christmas morning tragedy; took place on Simsbury Rd., just before 7am yesterday.
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Drive-Thru Light Display Busy on Christmas Day
Many headed to a special light display that brightened spirits in Meriden on Christmas Day. But this year severe weather forced crews to briefly dim the show. Families loaded into cars to gaze out at a brilliant holiday drive-thru light display in Hubbard Park. “We just like the whole experience....
NBC Connecticut
Couple Charged With Manslaughter in Connection to Death of 4-Year-Old: Police
Two people have been arrested in connection to the June death of a 4-year-old girl in Bristol, police said. Officers said they arrested 28-year-old Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus and 31-year-old Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, both of New Britain, on Tuesday. Investigators served arrest warrants for Ashley and Rocky, who are married, and they were...
