Was lumber yard fire set by homeless campers?

Investigators in the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department are planning to return to the Tallassee Road site of a business that has burned twice this month. There is speculation from firefighters that the latest blaze at Hogan Lumber, which burned overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, might have been set by homeless people camping near the facility on Athens’ west side.

From the Athens-Clarke Co Fire Department..

On December 18, 2022, at 7:51 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services units were dispatched to a possible structure fire at 325 Tallassee Road. While responding, 911 dispatchers confirmed that multiple calls had been received about a fire at this address. The first unit arrived at the scene at 7:53 p.m., and reported heavy fire conditions and that a metal framed structure at that location was fully involved. Firefighters prepared for a defensive operation utilizing large hose lines on the ground and an elevated stream from an aerial ladder truck.

Due to the heavy fire conditions, crews were unable to enter most areas of the structure to perform a search for possible victims. Firefighting operations have been ongoing throughout the night until this media release (Approximately 10:00 a.m. on December 19, 2022). Concerns beyond the structure involved were the possibility of fire spreading through the woods and into nearby residential areas.

Currently, crews are still working to extinguish all small and hidden fires fully. Athens-Clarke County Public Works Department has dispatched heavy equipment to assist in moving debris to allow firefighters to search the structure and extinguish all fires. Fire investigators and police are also at the scene to determine the possible cause and origin. On December 10, 2022, our department responded to a fire in a different building located at the same address. Due to the ongoing operation, we will update you with additional information when possible.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

