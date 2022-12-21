Local government briefs: qualifying ends in Athens, runway expansion approved in Gainesville

A three-day candidate qualifying period comes to a close today in Athens: there is a noon deadline to sign up to run in the March 21 special election to replace former District 2 Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, who resigned in September.

The Athens-Clarke County Public Safety Oversight Board, formed to serve as a citizens watchdog over the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, holds today the final meeting of its first year of existence. It’s a 5:30 session at City Hall.

The Jackson County Commission and the city councils in Jackson County’s nine municipalities have reached an agreement on sharing revenues from Jackson County special purposes local option sales taxes.

The Corps of Engineers has approved a new fee structure, one that will impact visitors to Corps-managed facilities on Lake Hartwell: prices for camps and the costs for sheltered picnic sites will be going up on January 1, as will the amount of payment required for a special events permit on Lake Hartwell.

The City Council in Gainesville has approved plans for a $5 million runway expansion at Lee Gilmer Airport in Gainesville.

