Athens, GA

Local government briefs: qualifying ends in Athens, runway expansion approved in Gainesville

By Tim Bryant
 6 days ago
A three-day candidate qualifying period comes to a close today in Athens: there is a noon deadline to sign up to run in the March 21 special election to replace former District 2 Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, who resigned in September.

The Athens-Clarke County Public Safety Oversight Board, formed to serve as a citizens watchdog over the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, holds today the final meeting of its first year of existence. It’s a 5:30 session at City Hall.

The Jackson County Commission and the city councils in Jackson County’s nine municipalities have reached an agreement on sharing revenues from Jackson County special purposes local option sales taxes.

The Corps of Engineers has approved a new fee structure, one that will impact visitors to Corps-managed facilities on Lake Hartwell: prices for camps and the costs for sheltered picnic sites will be going up on January 1, as will the amount of payment required for a special events permit on Lake Hartwell.

The City Council in Gainesville has approved plans for a $5 million runway expansion at Lee Gilmer Airport in Gainesville.

Related
Local briefs include call for free parking for UGA employees

The union that represents staffers at the University of Georgia has submitted a petition calling for free parking for University employees. The United Campus Workers of Georgia says it gathered more than 600 signatures for the petition drive. The Watkinsville City Council and the Oconee County School Board reach an...
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Mayor hopes for funding for warming shelters

Athens opened an emergency cold weather shelter at Lay Park as temperatures plummeted over the holiday weekend: Athens mayor Kelly Girtz says he’s hoping plans can be put in place far ahead of time to deal with future cold weather events. The Mayor says he’s hoping Athens-Clarke County Commissioners can adopt a budget that includes funding and planning for emergency warming centers.
ATHENS, GA
Weekend water issues lead to boil water advisories in Hall, Rabun counties

Christmas weekend issues with water pipes lead to calls for conservation and boil water advisories in cities in northeast Georgia. City officials in Lula are telling residents to boil their drinking water. A similar notice has been posted in Clayton. And residents of Demorest have been told to use water conservation measures until further notice. The subfreezing temperatures of last weekend and early this week have led to frozen and burst water pipes throughout the region and across much of the state.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Corps of Engineers: NE Ga lakes no longer in drought status

The Corps of Engineers says recent rains have elevated the water levels on Lakes Hartwell, Russell, and Thurmond: the Corps say the lakes are no longer in drought status. he U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, announces Hartwell, Richard B. Russell and J. Strom Thurmond Lakes are no longer in drought operations due to the recent rain events over the Savannah River System Basin.
HARTWELL, GA
Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart's plan for a deep running back corps was based on more than making it through a 12-game regular season. Smart wanted his backs to be fresh for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Bulldogs will take a group of four running backs, led by Kenny McIntosh, into the Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wastes no time setting no-nonsense tone at CFP Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart arrived in Atlanta with his game face on, looking to help set the tone for his reloaded Georgia Bulldogs. Smart knows this is not the veteran group he had last season that was loaded with experienced leadership and desperate to make a statement in the CFP Semifinals coming off an embarrassing 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.
ATHENS, GA
Hall Co convenience store robbed by man with machete

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m. Hall County authorities say...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Hawks lose Trae Young to calf injury in loss to Pacers

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young left Tuesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers with a calf injury and didn't return. Young sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter on a drive to the basket. He planted his left foot and came up in pain after the non-contact injury. He limped...
ATLANTA, GA
Athens, GA
