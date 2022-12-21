Read full article on original website
The warm up begins on Wednesday!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Much warmer weather is set to return to the ArkLaTex starting on Wednesday. We’ll wrap up 2022 and head into the new year with warmer than average temperatures. Some unsettled weather will also be back with a couple of chances for rain and storms between now and the beginning of next week.
Warmer weather returns, but so do the rain chances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be quickly heading higher by midweek and we will end 2022 and head into the new year with above average warmth for this time of year. An unsettled pattern will also return along with the warm up with occasional bouts of rain and storms expected.
Warming trend ramps up this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas! I hope your day has been peaceful, full of fun, and lovely. Tonight, lows will be dropping to the mid-20s with increasing cloud cover. The wind chill will not be so bad but it will still feel very cold outside. Tomorrow, sunshine and clouds...
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
Mansfield working to restore water pressure
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - On, Friday, Dec. 23, the City of Mansfield was put under a boil water advisory, which still remains in place as the city works to fix all leaks and damaged pipes. According to Mayor Thomas Jones, all parts of Mansfield have some water pressure, but it’s...
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
First responder and a whimsical detour lead to unexpected Christmas miracle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was just Thursday that temperatures in the ArkLaTex went from 50 degrees to below 20 all in the same day. That’s also when a first responder and a whimsical detour led to an unexpected Christmas miracle. Craig Menefee, with Shreveport’s Fire Department, was...
Louisiana’s Rose Parade float to spotlight 2 Shreveport mainstays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Shreveport-Bossier City mainstays will be featured on the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat float during the Rose Parade on the morning of Monday, Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif. The float will depict a Louisiana icon — the riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat – decorated entirely with flowers,...
Teen grazed by bullet after early morning argument in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen girl was treated for a graze wound after some sort of argument led to a shooting in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. It happened Dec. 27 just minutes before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakdale Street between Bernstein and Wallace avenues. A 15-year-old female stepped outside the home after some sort of possible argument on Facebook. Neighbors said they heard about five shots fired, then they heard females screaming.
Keep Bossier Beautiful encouraging residents to recycle Christmas trees
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After Christmas is one of the best times to start a new recycling habit, with all of the extra wrappings, boxes, and trees. Bossier City has a place where people can get rid of their recyclables. Items some call trash may not always be trash....
Fire guts Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire gutted a wood-frame house in Shreveport’s Jones-Mabry subdivision. The blaze at Jamison Street at Russell Road was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Authorities said that there were no injuries and that the dwelling has been unoccupied...
Town of Blanchard working to restore water service, get boil advisory lifted
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — The Town of Blanchard distributed dozens of cases of bottled water to residents Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Jim Galambos said they have a couple cases left, so call Town Hall on Wednesday morning if you need drinking water. Blanchard resident Ed Field said the problems extend...
Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has now been made after a child custody exchange on Christmas Day turned into a violent incident. The Shreveport Police Department says on Dec. 25 just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road about reports of shots being fired. When they got there, they learned that Leighton Mash, 29, and his girlfriend were doing a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father when a verbal argument started between the two men.
