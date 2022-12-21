ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Column: Libraries serve communities, not aggrieved parents

By Clay Wirestone
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cS3bj_0jprVDWo00

Getty Images

Libraries hold a conflicted place our collective imagination. To many of us — to me personally — they’re magical. We were first exposed to worlds of imagination and ideas on the shelves of our local libraries. To others, these buildings serve as indispensable community gathering spots , places to learn and meet and share.

But to a small and vocal group, school and town libraries threaten social order.

To these parents and town residents, libraries offer books that can warp or corrupt the minds of youths. Never mind the ceaseless flow of filth on TV sets or online, these residents seem to say. The real threats lurk between two covers. In St. Marys, the town flirted with the idea of shutting down the library altogether because of a book featuring a transgender student. Other communities across the state have seen similar challenges to their library collections.

These controversies tend to resolve in similar ways. After someone lodges a complaint, library staff and town or school authorities review the book. They consult guidelines. They hold meetings. Usually, but not always, the book remains in the collection.

This only makes sense. Libraries don’t serve aggrieved individuals. They serve masses of people, either students or communities. A family can always choose not to check out an offending volume. They can choose not to visit the library altogether. A whole town or school still needs access to information, especially to new ideas or controversial subjects. Together, they learn and grow in compassion.

Library professor R. David Lankes sums it up : “Bad libraries build collections. Good libraries build services (of which a collection is only one). Great libraries build communities.”

The library’s perspective

Libraries didn’t ask to be put in this position.

I’m married to a longtime library director , and his experiences have changed my perceptions. Libraries exist to serve their communities, full stop. That means that some libraries stock abundant romances or true crime books, while others may boast of extensive science fiction collections. Other communities may enjoy audio books or DVD movies or video games. Collections tend to follow the tastes of those who actually use libraries.

Far from being temples of learning, libraries behave like living organisms. They shed old books every year , a process known as “weeding.” Books that don’t circulate or contain outdated information should be removed from the shelves. My husband tells me that keeping a collection trim and well-organized improves the user experience. More people check out more books.

Book challenges led by far-right groups are surging in Michigan schools

I heard the same during a conversation with the owner of a local record store. People want options, but they want to feel in control while they browse.

All this means that school and community libraries may be many things to many people, but they don’t court controversy for the sake of controversy. They offer books they think people want to read. They offer spaces they think people want to use. Most library directors want to have honest dialogue with those who may complain about their holdings. It may well be that the book someone finds profoundly offensive hasn’t been checked out since 2002. In which case, who’s being harmed?

Gerard Kleinsmith, vice mayor on the St. Marys City Commission, complained the town’s library doesn’t have books by former President Donald Trump: “You can’t even check out one book by a former president who won the county by almost a four-to-one margin,” he said.

The obvious question would be how many active library users want to check out such books. If they demand it, the library director might want to act.

Regardless, the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library has access to the Sunflower eLibrary . That service has electronic versions of books by Trump available for checkout. You can also check out the former president’s Truth Social account if you’re curious about his most recent thoughts.

Libraries have evolved along with the rest of us. As just noted, most offer ebooks along with physical copies. Other kinds of media can be checked out as well. More than many other taxpayer-supported institutions, they understand the need to adapt.

Events like “ Banned Books Week ” in October urge readers to experience challenged books themselves, firsthand. Our week of columns gives a similar perspective. With society enmeshed in debates about race and sexual orientation, we can all benefit from hearing how others live and experience reality.

Brack perceptively writes of “All Boys Aren’t Blue” that it “should be read and evaluated as an unfolding picture of the cultural moment, a necessary contribution to our national conversation about race and sexuality.”

We can all contribute to that conversation.

How? You can start by simply visiting your local library. Check out a book — challenged or not. Attend a community event. Be part of constructing civic institution that, at its best, brings people together.

A version of this column first ran in the Advance’s sister publication, the Kansas Reflector.

The post Column: Libraries serve communities, not aggrieved parents appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary

WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday.  The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date […] The post Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
IOWA STATE
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

U.S. House GOP to keep earmarks for local projects — with some ‘tweaks’

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans voted Wednesday to keep earmarks in place when they take over the chamber in January, a move that solidifies GOP support for the controversial spending practice that was brought back under new guardrails and transparency mechanisms less than two years ago.  Earmarking has become especially important to members of both […] The post U.S. House GOP to keep earmarks for local projects — with some ‘tweaks’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature

“Validation.” That’s how state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) termed the results of the Nov. 8 election, a campaign cycle he called “one of the most rabidly anti-LGBTQ campaign cycles.” Yet that agenda was roundly rejected by Michigan voters. “It just felt like maybe Republicans were onto something,” Moss, the first openly gay senator in the […] The post ‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chowan Herald

Give thanks for our peacemakers…

What does the Bible say about the police? What should a Christian’s view on law enforcement be? The Bible does not address police officers or law enforcement directly. However, it includes many scriptures supporting laws, justice and living righteously. Matthew 5:9 ERV, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” As God expects his people to obey the laws of man, He has left it...
Michigan Advance

Redistricting panel sues Legislature for failing to appropriate $3.1M for its work

After not being included in the Legislature’s budget for the current fiscal year, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) has filed a lawsuit against both chambers in an attempt to make them fund the bipartisan panel. The MICRC, created in 2018 via constitutional amendment, drew the new state and congressional districts that were at […] The post Redistricting panel sues Legislature for failing to appropriate $3.1M for its work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Report details how drag events have been targeted with threats and harassment

Updated, 4:04 p.m. 12/2/22 With a month still to go in 2022, a recent analysis found there were more than a hundred incidents nationwide targeting drag performances. GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, released what it is calling “the first comprehensive count and analysis” of increased threats, protests and violent action against specific […] The post Report details how drag events have been targeted with threats and harassment  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes.  “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation […] The post At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country appeared first on Michigan Advance.
NEVADA STATE
Michigan Advance

Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave, but Democrats have said the alternative was […] The post Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Despite FTX fallout, some U.S. House members still skeptical about crypto regulation

Nearly nine months after a bipartisan group of U.S. House members sent a letter questioning the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into cryptocurrencies, including the failed FTX exchange, the lawmakers are maintaining their position that the agency’s approach to regulating crypto is deeply flawed. In public comments since FTX’s collapse last month, the congressmen, led […] The post Despite FTX fallout, some U.S. House members still skeptical about crypto regulation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Michigan Advance

Column: From Stonewall to Club Q, we continue to fight for our lives

Today I woke up numb. I should have been saddened. I should have been angry, but as I saw “Five killed and 18 injured” flash across the screen at the gym early Sunday morning, I proceeded to my next exercise, desensitized as I thought to myself, “Welp, another mass shooting in America.” For a moment, I experienced […] The post Column: From Stonewall to Club Q, we continue to fight for our lives appeared first on Michigan Advance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Michigan Advance

Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3

A week after certifying the Nov. 8 election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Monday to allow requested recounts of two ballot proposals to move ahead. The 3-0 vote followed almost three hours of discussion and public comment concerning the petitions filed last week by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township targeting […] The post Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023

WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.  States will have at least 2,376 female lawmakers in 2023, including both women […] The post A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
COLORADO STATE
Michigan Advance

U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to codify an agreement the White House brokered between rail unions and freight companies in order to avoid a catastrophic rail strike, but fell short of enough votes to include paid sick leave for workers. The Senate backed the rail deal on an 80-15 vote and rejected […] The post U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients | Analysis

Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients | Analysis appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress.  House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Michigan Advance

The future of the state’s EITC hangs in the balance this lame duck session

The Republican-led Legislature has the chance to pass a bill with bipartisan support during the lame duck session that would expand the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) that helps working-class families. And advocates for the expansion are saying now is the time.  During a roundtable Wednesday, former state Sen. Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford) said that […] The post The future of the state’s EITC hangs in the balance this lame duck session appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

After Proposal 3’s passage, Whitmer requires state depts. to better protect reproductive rights

Following the passage of Proposal 3 in November, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing state departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that fall within their jurisdiction and identify ways they can protect and increase protections for abortion care. Proposal 3, which codifies the right to abortion and other reproductive […] The post After Proposal 3’s passage, Whitmer requires state depts. to better protect reproductive rights appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Norm Eisen: Following midterms, threats to democracy remain

Experts warned that democracy itself was on the ballot during the Nov. 8 midterm election.  In Michigan, Republican election deniers were nominated for all three top statewide posts — Tudor Dixon for governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state — and at least 54 candidates ran for Congress and […] The post Norm Eisen: Following midterms, threats to democracy remain appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy