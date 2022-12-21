Read full article on original website
Related
102 troopers graduate from Pa. State Police Academy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police welcomed 102 new troopers to the force during a graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 23. The cadets graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy during the ceremony held at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in […]
local21news.com
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
Pennsylvania State Police report 7 dead, 116 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –A report from the Pennsylvania State Police shows they had a busy holiday weekend out on the roads, investigating 661 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 23-25. Of the 661 crashes, five were deadly killing seven people. Of those five deadly crashes, alcohol played a factor in two of them, their report shows. […]
Over $500 counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County. PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was […]
Alleged Walmart thief foiled by observant theft prevention officers
Montoursville, Pa. — Police said a vehicle that contained thousands worth of stolen merchandise was stopped as it headed toward Williamsport on December 5. Officers with Walmart Asset Protection observed Melinda Bartos of Williamsport leave the store with a shopping cart full of items without paying, police said. Bartos put the stolen stuff into a green Subaru before getting into the passenger’s seat. Officers were able to record the vehicle’s...
Man uses $560 counterfeit cash at dollar store
Montandon, Pa. — State police say a man used $560 of counterfeit money at a Northumberland County store. Police say Tony Faulkiner, 42, of Lewisburg, was at the Dollar General store in Montandon the morning of Dec. 23 when he attempted to use the counterfeit cash. Faulkiner attempted to load $160 of it onto a pre-paid debit card. Charges are being filed.
Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown...
Suspects steals thousands in cash from laundromat
Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview continue to investigate a burglary at a Centre County laundromat in which the suspects got away with close to $8,000. According to Crimewatch, two white males stole approximately $7,900 in cash when they broke into The Sparkling Laundry Lounge at 128 N. Front Street in Philipsburg. Police say the thieves broke into the lounge between 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4:30 a.m. the next day, causing $3,500 in damage. ...
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
abc27.com
Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
One dead after central Pennsylvania fire
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after a fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday morning. Officials said the fire occurred just before noon on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township. According to the Northumberland County Coroner, 68-year-old Joseph Terpolilli has been identified as the deceased. The coroner announced Terpolili died due to […]
Police identify man killed in Dewart house fire
Dewart, Pa. — A 68-year-old man perished Friday in a fire at a home in Dewart in Northumberland County, police say. State police fire marshal James Nizinski says Joseph Terpolilli, 68, died shortly after the fire was reported around11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2670 Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the fire, according to...
Two-vehicle crash on Frankstown Road, injuries reported
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue. The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries. By the time fire crews arrived on the […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State police arrest Altoona man after fight, threats at University Park Airport
Penn State Police and Public Safety arrested Marchello Dodson after he allegedly put another man into a chokehold in a car at the University Park Airport on Friday. Dodson and three others travelled from DuBois to the State College area to "purchase methamphetamine and marijuana" on Friday but were unable to meet the supplier, according to a criminal complaint.
Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car. Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs. Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Altoona man locked up for fight, strangling man at University Park Airport
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is locked up for strangling and threatening people during a fight at the University Park Airport. Marchello Dodson, 41, was with a group of people who traveled from DuBois to the State College area to buy meth and marijuana on Friday Dec. 23, University Police wrote in a […]
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
wkok.com
Sunbury Man Hospitalized After Pedestrian Accident Thursday
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was hurt after being hit by a vehicle on a Northumberland County highway Thursday afternoon. State police say 66-year-old Albert Kane was crossing Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township, he was on foot when he was struck by a vehicle. Troopers say he sustained serious injuries and taken to Geisinger. A hospital spokesperson said he is in fair condition as of Monday morning.
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Comments / 0