Airplane accident; costume confusion; trespassing trucks | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident in Friday Harbor. After gathering information from the parties involved, one person was arrested for Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence. The arrested person was taken into custody, transported to the jail and booked into jail without incident.
The San Juan Islands transformed into a wintery wonderland
Approximately two feet of snow blanketed the islands Dec. 20, causing many people to slow down and stay home. Those that drove, found compact snow and ice treacherous, with car after car sliding into ditches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a wind chill advisory of zero lasting through the evening of Thursday, Dec. 22. Even the Salish Sea froze along the shoreline.
Meet Eureka and Stanford – Pets of the Week
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hiya guys, the names are Eureka and Stanford! We’re brothers, litter-mates actually. We’ve been together since birth, came to the shelter together, and together is how we plan on leaving here!. The humans around us haven’t always been...
USDA invests in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America
Submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is making 10 investments totaling $568,938 through the Rural Energy for America Program in Washington State. This program helps farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. It reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs.
