Approximately two feet of snow blanketed the islands Dec. 20, causing many people to slow down and stay home. Those that drove, found compact snow and ice treacherous, with car after car sliding into ditches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a wind chill advisory of zero lasting through the evening of Thursday, Dec. 22. Even the Salish Sea froze along the shoreline.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO