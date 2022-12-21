Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country. The new data from China's National...
Albany Herald
Stocks Higher On China Reopen, Tesla, Southwest, Bomb Cyclone Storms - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher as markets cheer China reopening; oil prices climb on China demand bets; Tesla extends slumps on Shanghai production halt; Southwest shares slide amid storm flight chaos and Winter 'bomb cyclone' storm kills 56, paralyzes U.S. Midwest. Five things you need to know before the market opens on...
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
BEIJING (AP) — China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping’s government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth. The latest decision could send an influx of free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22. But it also presents a danger they might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China. China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
Albany Herald
Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat
Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Four months of mandatory military training can "no longer suit the needs" of Taiwan's...
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
Albany Herald
Zero-Covid was supposed to prove China's supremacy. How did it all go so wrong for Xi Jinping?
2022 was supposed to be a triumphant year for China and its leader Xi Jinping, as he began his second decade in power with a pledge to restore the nation to greatness. Instead, China had its most difficult year under Xi's rule as it reeled from his costly zero-Covid policy -- from months of overzealous enforcement that crushed the economy and stoked historic public discontent, to a wholesale abandonment so abrupt that left a fragile health system scrambling to cope with an explosion of cases.
Albany Herald
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Albany Herald
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov's death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India's northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month, Western countries implemented...
Albany Herald
The US asylum backlog is nearing 1.6 million, the highest number on record
Nearly 1.6 million asylum applications are pending in US immigration courts and at US Citizenship and Immigration Services -- the largest number of pending asylum cases on record, according to analysis of federal data by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. US immigration courts have seen an over...
Albany Herald
Oil and Turkish stocks were 2022 market winners. Russia funds and crypto tanked
Oil stocks skyrocketed in 2022, so it's no surprise funds that track the energy sector were Wall Street winners this year. But the top fund of the year is a surprising one: It invests in a variety of companies based in Turkey. The iShares MSCI Turkey exchange-traded fund had more...
Albany Herald
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
