Washington State

WJLA

More migrants dropped off in DC: Where are they now and who's helping them?

WASHINGTON (7News) — While many people were celebrating the holidays, advocacy groups in D.C. have been constantly working since a surprise delivery made on Christmas Eve. At the Naval Observatory, Vice President Kamala Harris' residence Saturday night, three buses dropped off dozens of migrants. The buses came from Texas and arrived in D.C. after 9 p.m. when temperatures dipped to the teens. Some were wearing sweatshirts and 7News saw one man in shorts.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Safe Banking Act denied by Congress

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KRCG) — Congress passed its $1.7 trillion spending bill Friday, and cannabis advocates are disappointed after the Safe Banking Act was not included in the final package. The Safe Banking Act ultimately removes barriers between marijuana companies and federal banks. The bill would stop federal regulators'...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 2023 will be a ‘crucial year’ in war as battle intensifies in east

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the coming year in which Russian invasion of Ukraine will enter second year will be a decisive year in the ongoing battle as he said that the besieged country’s military is preparing for 2023.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.He added that Ukraine understands the risks in the winter and “we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defence and security sector must...

