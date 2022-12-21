ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Clerks' legend Kevin Smith shows love to Wilmington actress starring in QVC holiday film

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
 6 days ago
Opportunity called Wilmington actress Olivia Gropp when she was 13 years old. She let the call go to voicemail.

Gropp said it would’ve been rude to answer her phone because she was in the middle of taking a seventh grade science test at Ursuline Academy. After the exam, she was surprised to learn she landed her first professional acting role through her agent, a spot in a commercial. She’s been auditioning for roles with the same agent ever since.

Now Gropp is 21 years old and stars in QVC’s first-ever original holiday film, “Holly and the Hot Chocolate.”

Yes, your mom’s favorite shopping network is officially making holiday films.

“Holly and the Hot Chocolate” debuted Thanksgiving Day and is streaming free on the QVC+ app.

'This was a ginormous crew'

The actress said the film was shot in Delco and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The story follows Holly, a food critic obsessed with Christmas. She ends up getting stuck in a Christmas-loving town and rescued by a handsome tow-truck driver. Magical hot chocolate gets thrown into the mix, plus a lot of love in this holiday film.

The Delaware actress stars as the tow-truck driver’s daughter, Stephanie.

Over the course of her acting career, Gropp’s done everything from voiceovers to appearing in indie films. “Holly and the Hot Chocolate” is her biggest credit to date.

“This was a ginormous crew. I mean, there were probably 100 people on set at any given time. It was definitely eye-opening,” she explained.

It took about 10 days to film the project, which was “demanding,” she added. “But everyone was so nice and respectful to each other at the same time that it was a joy to work on.”

Serendipity3 restaurant made hot chocolate for the film and “it was amazing,” Gropp added.

Kevin Smith made her cry

In addition to acting, Gropp is also a filmmaker. When the pandemic shut down the movie and theater industries, she found herself out of work.

So she took that time to write two short films, “Traders” and “Curtain Call.” She also directed and starred in both projects, which are streaming on her YouTube channel: OG Productions.

Her violent Tarantino-inspired film “Traders” was accepted into “Clerks” director Kevin Smith’s inaugural SModCastle Film Festival. The fest was held Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey.

The festival was created to help rising filmmakers share their art.

Gropp was beside herself when her film made the cut.

“I'm such a huge fan [of Kevin Smith]. When I found out I was accepted, I was on the floor. I was crying. It was pretty embarrassing, to be honest.”

What if acting doesn't work out?

Gropp hopes the momentum from “Traders,” “Curtain Call” and “Holly and the Hot Chocolate” can help her land larger roles.

Her goal is to become a full-time actress and she believes she’s close to realizing that dream.

Meanwhile, the senior is set to graduate from the University of Delaware with a degree in biology in 2023.

She knows that’s a stark contrast from acting. But she’s not interested in living her life as a starving artist who has to survive off drinking hot chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Biology is my backup plan, to be honest with you,” she said with a laugh. “But if the acting thing works out, that would be ideal.”

"Holly and the Hot Chocolate" is streaming on QVCPlus.com.

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

