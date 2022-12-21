ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Ex-Woodbridge player to be among Delaware football signees

By Kevin Tresolini, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 6 days ago

Kshawn Cox left Delaware to improve his chances to become college football material.

Having succeeded, he'll return to play for his home state Blue Hens.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is expected to be among the recruits who sign a National Letter of Intent with Delaware on Wednesday as the early signing period commences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odwmw_0jprQwlw00

He'll do so after originally committing to Delaware's archrival Villanova back in June, only to reconsider when a stellar senior year piqued the interest of recruiters.

"Villanova was my first offer," Cox said, "and the way they put it, it was like if you don't commit now, we're gonna offer somebody else and, if he takes it, the offer is not on the table anymore."

Cox, from Bridgeville, attended and played football for Woodbridge as a freshman and sophomore. He ran for two touchdowns each of those two seasons as the Blue Raiders were state runners-up in 2019 and state semifinalists in 2020 in Division II. He earned a DIAA Academic Award for having straight A's first marking period of his freshman year.

HULL HIRED: New DelState coach is proven winner in MEAC

HENDERSON CALLS IT A CAREER: Record-breaking Hens QB eyes NFL

He then moved in with his aunt Lori Hayman in Washington, D.C., and attended nearby Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

"I played against better competition," Cox said, "and my coaches had more connections to plug me in with the right people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unALM_0jprQwlw00

Cox was a first-team All-Met selection this fall as one of the top defensive players in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. He scored touchdowns on interception, kickoff and punt returns and also in spot duty at running back. His three interceptions and 625 return yards led the team.

In addition to Villanova, Cox chose Delaware over Patriot League champ and FCS playoff quarterfinalist Holy Cross, he said.

He raved about the recruiting class coach Ryan Carty and his staff has assembled and welcomed the chance to play in front of family and friends at Delaware.

"I like where the program is heading with the new coaching staff and the facilities they have that will help develop me my next four years there," Cox said. "Also I’m from Delaware and wanted to put on for my home state."

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Ex-Woodbridge player to be among Delaware football signees

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules

Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
DELAWARE STATE
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law

’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1

Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Constables: What are they; why so many are being hired

Christina School District is the latest Delaware district to hire constables to help ensure student safety, a trend that has been spreading statewide.  Since the start of the school year, Christina has hired three at the elementary level. School board member Don Patton expects Superintendent Dan Shelton to push for constables at secondary schools next. “I’m against that and I’m ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

New tax deduction available for contributions to savings plans

As 2022 comes to a close, Delaware taxpayers have new opportunities next year to save money. Delawareans who save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Program may qualify for new tax deductions when you file state taxes next year. “So the general legislation passed earlier this year (HB 145)...
DELAWARE STATE
shoredailynews.com

Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023

Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy