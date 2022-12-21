Ex-Woodbridge player to be among Delaware football signees

Kshawn Cox left Delaware to improve his chances to become college football material.

Having succeeded, he'll return to play for his home state Blue Hens.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is expected to be among the recruits who sign a National Letter of Intent with Delaware on Wednesday as the early signing period commences.

He'll do so after originally committing to Delaware's archrival Villanova back in June, only to reconsider when a stellar senior year piqued the interest of recruiters.

"Villanova was my first offer," Cox said, "and the way they put it, it was like if you don't commit now, we're gonna offer somebody else and, if he takes it, the offer is not on the table anymore."

Cox, from Bridgeville, attended and played football for Woodbridge as a freshman and sophomore. He ran for two touchdowns each of those two seasons as the Blue Raiders were state runners-up in 2019 and state semifinalists in 2020 in Division II. He earned a DIAA Academic Award for having straight A's first marking period of his freshman year.

He then moved in with his aunt Lori Hayman in Washington, D.C., and attended nearby Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

"I played against better competition," Cox said, "and my coaches had more connections to plug me in with the right people."

Cox was a first-team All-Met selection this fall as one of the top defensive players in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. He scored touchdowns on interception, kickoff and punt returns and also in spot duty at running back. His three interceptions and 625 return yards led the team.

In addition to Villanova, Cox chose Delaware over Patriot League champ and FCS playoff quarterfinalist Holy Cross, he said.

He raved about the recruiting class coach Ryan Carty and his staff has assembled and welcomed the chance to play in front of family and friends at Delaware.

"I like where the program is heading with the new coaching staff and the facilities they have that will help develop me my next four years there," Cox said. "Also I’m from Delaware and wanted to put on for my home state."

