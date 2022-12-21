Braintree's Highlands School PTO gets approval to install synthetic turf field

BRAINTREE − The school committee has approved the installation of a synthetic turf field at Highlands Elementary School for use at recess and in physical education classes.

The purpose is to reduce the cuts and scrapes students suffer when playing on the paved areas of the schoolyard.

The Highlands parent-teacher organization will raise the $45,000 for the materials for the 75-by-100-foot field, while the $100,000 cost of installation and labor will be paid by Boston Turf and Fleming Bros. The companies, owned by a Highlands School parent, also installed turf fields at Braintree High School.

Richard Inglis, the vice president of the Highlands PTO, said the group has been working on the idea since June. The project has been endorsed by most of the school's parents, he said.

"Everyone thinks it's a great opportunity for our kids and our school," Inglis told the school committee this month.

He said they wanted the school committee to accept the gift before the end of the month to avoid a 10% increase in materials costs. The group already has the $10,000 needed for a down payment.

School committee member Thomas Devin wondered what the plan is for maintaining the field once it is installed.

"Who is going to manage the field?" Devin asked. "The devil is in the details."

Liam Fleming, the parent whose company will install the field, said it would require maintenance twice a year, which the PTO could handle.

Inglis said the group could come up with a maintenance plan to present to the school committee at a later date. He said the field would not get the intense use a turf athletic field would get.

The plan has the support of Mayor Charles Kokoros, who said the town's recreation department can help maintain the field.

"This is a great idea," the mayor said.

School committee member Kathleen Dryer Tuffy called the field "a beautiful thing for the Highlands School."

The vote to accept the synthetic turf field was 5-2, with Devin and school committee member Karla Psaros opposed.

Inglis said the PTO has plans for raising the remainder of their cost, including a road race. The group hopes to have the field in place next year.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.