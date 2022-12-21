'More than a toy drive': Quincy Y's holiday program makes merry for many needy children

QUINCY – It was a scene straight out of the North Pole.

Hundreds of dolls, bikes, coats, soccer balls, Legos, Hot Wheels and board games and piles of other toys filled the indoor soccer field Monday at the Hale Family YMCA .

Like Santa's helpers, staff and volunteers sorted, bagged and tagged gifts for 845 children as part of the Y's annual Holiday Assistance Program.

"It's more than a toy drive," said Vice President of Marketing and Communications Lauren Dell'Olio. "We also give gifts of opportunity," she said, including swim lessons and camp enrollment.

The program began more than 25 years ago with a small group of teachers in the basement of Germantown's Snug Harbor Elementary School. It's grown considerably since then.

"This year, we'll serve 845 children from 426 families," Dell'Olio said, the most donations on record. "It's one of the things we're most proud of."

2022 marks the first year organizers have hosted the program onsite. Previously, the Hale Family YMCA worked with Quincy officials to secure vacant office space as an operational hub.

Paul Gorman, president and chief executive officer, said the move allows the Y's approximately 12,000 members to see the program in action and participate in the spirit of generosity.

"It's more impactful," he said. "They immediately get involved."

Project managers Jasmine Netherwood and Aiden O'Loughlin directed volunteers and resources wherever there was a need. As Netherwood fielded phone calls, O'Loughlin opened his toolbox to repair a bicycle.

Netherwood does different seasonal jobs for the YMCA throughout the year. For instance, she works as a camp counselor in the summer and an outdoor educator in the fall.

"My major was in education," she said. "I love, love kids! My dream is to be a schoolteacher, to work with communities and especially children."

Volunteer Cassandra Beck, of Quincy, walked along tables covered with red and green tissue paper, each surface piled with toys.

"I saw an email asking for help," Beck said. "They were looking; I responded."

Beck has a history of volunteering. She teaches Sunday school and leads a youth group at the St. John and St. Joseph Collaborative in Quincy. She also serves on the Quincy Parents Advisory Council for Special Education.

Beck has two children, ages 13 and 15, one of whom has a developmental disability.

"Giving back is something very important to me," she said.

For more on the Holiday Assistance Program, visit www.http://ssymca.org/holidayhelp .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 'More than a toy drive': Quincy Y's holiday program makes merry for many needy children