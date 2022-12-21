Hunger on Massachusetts college campuses: It's real

Between a full course load, work, extracurriculars and a new environment to acclimate to, college students have a lot on their plate, even more so for non-traditional students — typically older, financially independent, single-parents or first-generation college attendees.

These new responsibilities often push something essential off students’ plates: food.

One in three Massachusetts college students suffers from food insecurity, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” Food insecurity disproportionately affects students who are members of minority groups and LGBTQ students, whose rates are almost 30% higher.

Can college students in Massachusetts obtain SNAP benefits to buy food?

But most food-insecure college students aren’t aware of or don’t have access to aid like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Only 20% of eligible Massachusetts college students use SNAP benefits to buy food.

The Massachusetts Hunger Free Campus Coalition is working to raise that percentage and address the glaring issue of food insecurity on college campuses. Through partnerships with food pantries, maximizing SNAP enrollment and mobilizing legislative efforts, the coalition's goal of eliminating food insecurity among college students is gaining traction.

However, Gina Plata-Nino, coalition co-chair and SNAP deputy director of the Food Research Action Center, said messaging is critical when addressing food insecurity.

Plata-Nino says she knew there was an awareness problem when she asked her younger sister about SNAP, only for her to respond by asking if she meant to say “Snapchat,” the popular social media platform.

“Students don’t even know what these sorts of things are, especially the ones that need it,” she says. “And I’ve seen that ‘a-ha!’ moment when students learn about it and then realize they’re eligible [for aid].”

Are there students in colleges in Massachusetts who can't afford food?

Pat Baker, a senior policy analyst at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, said one reason student awareness of SNAP benefits is so low is that some colleges are ashamed to advertise them.

“I think one of the dynamics that we see over the years is that colleges do not like to admit that they have needy students,” said Baker. “It's almost a stigma for them to say, ‘Yeah, we actually have students who can't afford [food],’ and that’s a really big phenomenon throughout the state.”

Without adequately communicating resources for food insecurity to students, that social stigma can also deter students from seeking the help they need.

Quinsigamond Community College student Brittney Richardson said she felt the negative association that came with using SNAP benefits.

Is there a stigma associated with a college student needing help with food?

“I think it’s something that college campuses have tried to improve, to create more of an awareness so that we know those resources are available,” she said. “But the stigma makes it really difficult to approach.”

Richardson is not only a full-time college student; she’s a full-time mother of a newborn baby. Non-traditional students like Richardson face additional challenges that other students don’t.

“It’s not so black-and-white as it can be for traditional college students,” Richardson said. “You have to consider the fact that there are other things going on, like homelessness, mental health, even having someplace to cook the food. It’s very unique to everyone’s individual situation.”

Cape Cod Community College students can use the school's food pantry

Locally, Cape Cod Community College has had a food pantry on its West Barnstable campus for a decade in a partnership with Harwich-based The Family Pantry of Cape Cod and the Cape Cod Foundation.

The pantry is open to anyone with a 4Cs college ID — students or staff — with students able to receive a bag of shelf-stable groceries, as well as personal care products, each week. The pantry has had 371 visits so far this year, up 299% over the last calendar year when the COVID pandemic kept many people off campus, officials told the Cape Cod Times.

"Even during the pandemic, students would call in and reserve a bag and we would just fill it and pop it in their trunk. There are toiletries, care packages, backpacks filled with a fork, spoon, a plate, a can opener, cutting board and small utensils," said Christine McCarey, dean of enrollment management and student wellness for Cape Cod Community College's 2,398 students, of which 15% have used the campus food pantry.

Keeping students fed and housed can maintain enrollment at Cape Cod Community College, school officials say

McCarey said her role is to help students enroll and stay in school by aiding them with food, housing and other basic needs. With a recently received two-year $180,000 state grant, Cape Cod Community College plans to add an anti-hunger awareness program, a self-serve station for students who need an on-campus meal and a refrigerator to provide milk, eggs and other perishables to food-insecure students.

At the Family Pantry of Cape Cod, executive director Christine Menard said creating ongoing awareness of the effort is challenging, especially because older, working non-traditional students will often attend classes part-time or take a semester off to earn money for the next tuition. The pantry has volunteers walking the campus, passing out information along with granola bars, she said, and also has made sure professors all have a brochure explaining the services.

Professors are often the first to know who needs help

"Professors are often the first to know who needs help," Menard said. "We are completely and totally committed to this thing. So long as they will have us, we will be there."

Statewide, Plata-Nino says there is momentum on Beacon Hill to implement more anti-hunger initiatives on college campuses, particularly for community and state colleges, which have higher rates of food insecurity. If passed, the legislation would establish the Massachusetts Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, thus providing funds and assistance to campuses aiming to curb food insecurity.

Though this year’s formal legislative session is over, Plata-Nino and Baker are both hoping it will pass during the current informal session, which expires the first Wednesday of January. But even if it doesn’t pass, Plata-Nino, Baker and other legislators are confident the bill will secure a sponsor before the bill filing deadline in February.

The bill incentivizes colleges to implement anti-hunger initiatives, such as student-led outreach task forces, to be considered for grant funding. By creating a venue to open dialogue about food insecurity, the task force can help guide students through the seemingly-convoluted process.

“Like Brittney said — she’s a full-time student, full-time parent, working full-time, which makes it difficult to navigate this world,” Plata-Nino said. “But if we have a point of contact, someone who can say, ‘Hey Brittney, let me help you out,’ it would be really great.”

