After a three-year hiatus, the Overwatch World Cup will return in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced over the weekend. The last Overwatch World Cup took place at BlizzCon 2019, an event in which the United States took home the gold and Overwatch 2 was announced. Four years later, it appears Overwatch 2 is set to have its first World Cup.
In light of the holidays, Blizzard announced that it will be giving Overwatch 2 players an all-new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin to buy for a single Overwatch Coin. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin offer in Overwatch 2. Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to...
Epic Games has released a brand new quest pack in Fortnite — the Bioleminescence Quest Pack. Quest pack in Fortnite offer players a different way to earn not only XP, but some valuable V-Bucks at the same time. The packs often contain a bundle of cosmetics, including an Outfit, alongside some exclusive quests.
Players can earn two free cosmetics in Overwatch 2 up until Jan. 4, 2023. Here's what you need to know. Blizzard loves to keep things festive, especially in Overwatch 2. We've already seen the Gingerbread Bastion skin up for grabs for a single Overwatch Coin, making it a pretty unmissable deal. But, to go one step further, players can get some additional free cosmetics to kit out their Heroes this season.
Tips and tricks to using maps and other online sources to help players send catch all 18 Vivillon in Pokémon GO
Tips on how to catch Hisuian Avalugg in the mobile game Pokémon GO.
You may be wondering what Primal Ritual Shell after using your harpoon on a lunker or receiving a reward for the community feast, but sadly, it's not a pet or rare item.
Here's a guide on where to find Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact.
In light of the holidays, Epic Games announced that it will be giving Fortnite players an all-new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite. Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Claim. To get the all-new Guff Gringle Outfit, players...
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
With still some time to go before the rollout of Apex Legends Season 16, there's been plenty of speculation on what the next season will have to offer. One leaker claims that some major changes could be heading to the battle royale, in the form of major class overhauls and Legend reworks. Thordansmash on Twitter posted an image of the leaked information, saying, "The new classes in Apex Legends have another leaker putting out info about them...and I'm all for it. Pathfinder finally getting a solid rework baby."
Wondering if Forspoken will be heading to the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
Here is a full list of all of the games expected to release in January 2023.
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Here's a breakdown of all of the maps players can expect to see in the Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest #3.
