Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest 3 Maps: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the maps players can expect to see in the Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest #3.
How Many Downloads Does Apex Legends Have?
How many downloads does Apex Legends have? The game has grown faster than even Fortnite in its early stages with more downloads in the first 10 days.
Primal Ritual Shell Trinket in Dragonflight Explained
You may be wondering what Primal Ritual Shell after using your harpoon on a lunker or receiving a reward for the community feast, but sadly, it's not a pet or rare item.
Lost Ark Early 2023 Roadmap Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Lost Ark early 2023 Roadmap.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Pokémon GO Vivillon Map Detailed
Tips and tricks to using maps and other online sources to help players send catch all 18 Vivillon in Pokémon GO
Overwatch 2 Shop Rotation: How Does it Work?
Perhaps one of the most drastic changes that players have had to get accustomed to heading into Overwatch 2 with its new seasonal, free-to-play model has been the substitution of its Loot Box system for an in-game item shop. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the...
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
Where to Find the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel in Dragonflight
The Bottomless Reliquary Satchel is one of the best trinkets in Dragonflight when it comes to gameplay,
Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg: How to Catch
Tips on how to catch Hisuian Avalugg in the mobile game Pokémon GO.
Apex Legends Player Highlights Apparent Boosting Issue on Bahrain Ranked Servers
It appears an Apex Legends player has discovered perhaps one of the most broken ranked situations in the battle royale genre at the moment — players boosting on Bahrain servers. As most longtime Apex players can likely attest to, the game has had its fair share of cheaters over...
Class Overhaul and Legend Reworks Coming in Season 16 According to Apex Leaker
With still some time to go before the rollout of Apex Legends Season 16, there's been plenty of speculation on what the next season will have to offer. One leaker claims that some major changes could be heading to the battle royale, in the form of major class overhauls and Legend reworks. Thordansmash on Twitter posted an image of the leaked information, saying, "The new classes in Apex Legends have another leaker putting out info about them...and I'm all for it. Pathfinder finally getting a solid rework baby."
Is Forspoken on Nintendo Switch?
Wondering if Forspoken will be heading to the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
Where is Halls of Valor in Dragonflight?
Guide to locating the Halls of Valor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Pokémon GO’s Winter Holiday Event Part 2 Detailed
Details and other information about Pokémon GO's Winter Holiday Part 2.
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
