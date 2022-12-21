Read full article on original website
How Many Downloads Does Apex Legends Have?
How many downloads does Apex Legends have? The game has grown faster than even Fortnite in its early stages with more downloads in the first 10 days.
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
Class Overhaul and Legend Reworks Coming in Season 16 According to Apex Leaker
With still some time to go before the rollout of Apex Legends Season 16, there's been plenty of speculation on what the next season will have to offer. One leaker claims that some major changes could be heading to the battle royale, in the form of major class overhauls and Legend reworks. Thordansmash on Twitter posted an image of the leaked information, saying, "The new classes in Apex Legends have another leaker putting out info about them...and I'm all for it. Pathfinder finally getting a solid rework baby."
Apex Legends Player Highlights Apparent Boosting Issue on Bahrain Ranked Servers
It appears an Apex Legends player has discovered perhaps one of the most broken ranked situations in the battle royale genre at the moment — players boosting on Bahrain servers. As most longtime Apex players can likely attest to, the game has had its fair share of cheaters over...
Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Get
In light of the holidays, Epic Games announced that it will be giving Fortnite players an all-new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite. Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Claim. To get the all-new Guff Gringle Outfit, players...
Shroud Says Apex Legends is "Hands Down" Best Battle Royale
Twitch streamer shroud has boldly claimed that Apex Legends in the best battle royale on the market. Despite the launch of Warzone 2 and Fortnite's Chapter 4, Apex is where shroud's heart is. In a Dec. 20 stream, shroud spent the time playing World of Warcraft's latest expansion Dragonflight. Acknowledging how much time he's put into WoW, he asked the chat what else he would be playing.
Warzone 2 Season 2 Release Date: When is it?
Now that we're a pair of weeks removed from the Season 1 Reloaded midseason update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when Season 2 will drop. Here's a breakdown of the latest details regarding the Warzone 2 Season 2 release...
Chocobo GP Ends Major Updates After Season 5
Square Enix has announced that Chocobo GP will not be receiving any more major content updates after Season 5, despite only launching in March this year.
Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest 3 Maps: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the maps players can expect to see in the Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest #3.
Metaphor Reveals 'DMR 2.0' Warzone 2 Rifle With Two-Shot Potential
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is a scary option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most longtime Warzone players can likely attest, the DMR 14 tactical rifle in its heyday was perhaps the most overpowered weapon ever seen in the game's history. The DMR 14 tactical rifle was so overpowered throughout the entirety of the Black Ops Cold War era's Season 1 that players in the community started calling the game DMRzone. Even with full plates, the DMR 14 was a two-shot kill to the head, and a one-shot kill to the head with stopping power rounds. If you weren't using a DMR 14, you pretty much stood no chance in-game at the time.
How Long is the Dark and Darker Playtest?
Here's a breakdown of when the Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest #3 will end.
Fortnite Bioluminescence Quest Pack: Price, Items, How to Get
Epic Games has released a brand new quest pack in Fortnite — the Bioleminescence Quest Pack. Quest pack in Fortnite offer players a different way to earn not only XP, but some valuable V-Bucks at the same time. The packs often contain a bundle of cosmetics, including an Outfit, alongside some exclusive quests.
Pokémon GO Hawaii Friend Codes
Guide to helping Pokémon GO players complete the Vivillon challenge through online friend codes.
Where is Halls of Valor in Dragonflight?
Guide to locating the Halls of Valor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Where to Decorate Traffic Lights in Fortnite Winterfest 2022
Wondering where to decorate traffic lights in Fortnite this Winterfest? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is fully underway. Players will have spotted a number of festive additions scattered around the island, from the fully decorated Battle Bus to the devastating Snowball Launchers. As always, players can head over to Cozy Lodge to unwrap daily presents containing free cosmetic items.
Lost Ark Early 2023 Roadmap Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Lost Ark early 2023 Roadmap.
Is Forspoken on Nintendo Switch?
Wondering if Forspoken will be heading to the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
