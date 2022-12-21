Read full article on original website
How Long is the Dark and Darker Playtest?
Here's a breakdown of when the Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest #3 will end.
Pokémon GO Vivillon Map Detailed
Tips and tricks to using maps and other online sources to help players send catch all 18 Vivillon in Pokémon GO
January 2023 Video Game Release Dates Listed
Here is a full list of all of the games expected to release in January 2023.
Lost Ark Early 2023 Roadmap Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Lost Ark early 2023 Roadmap.
How Many Downloads Does Apex Legends Have?
How many downloads does Apex Legends have? The game has grown faster than even Fortnite in its early stages with more downloads in the first 10 days.
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?
Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
Primal Ritual Shell Trinket in Dragonflight Explained
You may be wondering what Primal Ritual Shell after using your harpoon on a lunker or receiving a reward for the community feast, but sadly, it's not a pet or rare item.
Class Overhaul and Legend Reworks Coming in Season 16 According to Apex Leaker
With still some time to go before the rollout of Apex Legends Season 16, there's been plenty of speculation on what the next season will have to offer. One leaker claims that some major changes could be heading to the battle royale, in the form of major class overhauls and Legend reworks. Thordansmash on Twitter posted an image of the leaked information, saying, "The new classes in Apex Legends have another leaker putting out info about them...and I'm all for it. Pathfinder finally getting a solid rework baby."
Apex Legends Season 16 Rumored to Skip Adding New Legend for First Time
It appears for the first time in Apex Legends, the launch of Season 16 could very well not include a new Legend. The rumor has been discussed in recent days by prominent Apex Legends leaker Thordan Smash. On Dec. 8, Thordan Smash initially took to Reddit to comment that they...
Where to Decorate Traffic Lights in Fortnite Winterfest 2022
Wondering where to decorate traffic lights in Fortnite this Winterfest? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is fully underway. Players will have spotted a number of festive additions scattered around the island, from the fully decorated Battle Bus to the devastating Snowball Launchers. As always, players can head over to Cozy Lodge to unwrap daily presents containing free cosmetic items.
Where to Find Holiday Presents in Fortnite: Winterfest 2022
Looking for Holiday Presents in Fortnite this Winterferst? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is fully underway. Players will have spotted a number of festive additions scattered around the island, from the fully decorated Battle Bus to the devastating Snowball Launchers. As always, players can head over to Cozy Lodge to unwrap daily presents containing free cosmetic items.
Apex Legends Player Highlights Apparent Boosting Issue on Bahrain Ranked Servers
It appears an Apex Legends player has discovered perhaps one of the most broken ranked situations in the battle royale genre at the moment — players boosting on Bahrain servers. As most longtime Apex players can likely attest to, the game has had its fair share of cheaters over...
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg: How to Catch
Tips on how to catch Hisuian Avalugg in the mobile game Pokémon GO.
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
