Demolition of vacant Westinghouse building gets underway

Tony Vero, a member of the Richland County Land Bank, said some people feel "a little bit of sadness" at the thought of the demolition of the Westinghouse building.

"I think differently," Vero said. "It's sat vacant for more than 30 years. It served as a reminder of what Mansfield was. Today, we celebrate what Mansfield is and how much better it's going to be when we get those 14 acres cleaned up."

Vero made his comments Monday afternoon, minutes before he took the first swing of the wrecking ball in bringing the building down.

Braintree hosted what was billed as a "gala extravaganza" as demolition of the Westinghouse building on East Fifth Street began. The demolition is expected to take six to 10 weeks.

A few dozen people gathered on the third floor of the business development center for the event, which included catered food.

All three county commissioners, including Vero, five Mansfield city council members, Madison Township Trustee Jim Houser and state Rep. Marilyn John were among the dignitaries in attendance.

"It's going to be an interesting day," said Bart Hamilton, land bank chairman. "We've worked a long time to get to this point.

"There's still a lot of work to be done. God only knows what we'll find underneath that concrete."

Governor approved funds to demolish Westinghouse building

Earlier this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the first round of the Ohio Department of Development Brownfield Program awards, providing funds for the demolition and remediation of the former Westinghouse "A" building and the concrete slab along East Fifth Street.

The project received $3 million for cleanup of petroleum tanks and hazardous materials and demolition. The city and the county also contributed $500,000 each for the project.

In August, the land bank awarded the demolition contract to R&D Excavating of Crestline. The company's bid was $3.9 million.

The land bank is the owner of the former Westinghouse building and its adjacent 14 acres. The Mansfield plant was built in 1918 and closed in 1990.

"It's been a long time coming," Vero said of the day. "It shows the growth that is taking place in and around Mansfield."

He noted there are four projects with a combined $24.5 million price tag going on "within 3.7 miles of this building." They include a project to connect the B&O Bike Trail to the downtown, the West End improvement initiative near OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and a beautification of the Main Street corridor.

Vero said he would be remiss if he didn't remember all the people who worked at Westinghouse, which employed thousands of people and had its own police force.

Marilyn John: People still upset about vacant building

John recalled a roundtable meeting in 2017, during which Westinghouse became a topic. She said some people were visibly upset over the vacant building.

"The anguish in their voices over what had happened, it was like it happened last year," John said. "The wound was still open."

She said tearing down the building would not diminish what Westinghouse meant to the community.

"This is about what was. This is about what is," John said. "More importantly, this is about what's to come."

Last month, a section of the exterior brick pulled away and fell from the upper floors of the building, landing mostly along the railroad tracks at the corner of East Fifth Street.

Last week, work on the removal of the historic doorway in the former Westinghouse building began. Elements of the doorway were deconstructed and were removed and placed on site for storage.

Overhead protection was erected above the doorway to protect workers from the potential for falling bricks while handling the task.

The historic doorframe at the Westinghouse "A" building is being proposed as a monument at the site to honor the company, manufacturing in Mansfield and the history of women in the workforce, including the "Westinghouse Girls."

John praised Amy Hamrick, land bank manager, adding Richland County's land bank was the best in the state.

Jeff Parton, another land bank member, said officials need input about the future of the site.

"What could this be next?" he asked.

As Vero and several others headed to the start the demolition, AC/DC's "TNT," followed by "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus played for the guests.

Vero's main thought: 'Don't miss'

When Vero came back inside, he said all he kept thinking was "don't miss" with the wrecking ball, which tore a hole in the east side of the building.

"It was really cool. It was a great experience," he said. "Today is just a good day for Mansfield."

Bob Cohen, CEO of Braintree, looks forward to a different view when he looks across the street.

"When your old neighbor is a pile of rubble, you look forward to any new neighbor," he said.

Cohen said the current appearance of the site is all most people involved in today's businesses know of Westinghouse.

"They've never known any different," he said.

