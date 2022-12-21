ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore, OH

Santa's new wheels

By Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 6 days ago
Santa put his sleigh away for a night and rode into Elmore on a Harris-Elmore Fire Department truck Saturday night. Elmore's Santa Parade began at 8 p.m. at the Woodmore High School parking lot and Santa arrived at 8:30 p.m. to lead the parade through Elmore. The parade traveled through the village to view holiday decorations as Santa waved at village residents. The parade ended at the high school with a meet and greet session for kids to tell Santa their holiday wishes.

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

