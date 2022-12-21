Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
tjrwrestling.net
Athena Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer Helped Her Perfect The O-Face
AEW star Athena has given props to a WWE Hall of Famer who gave her the motivation and confidence to take her O-Face finisher to the next level. Athena recently claimed the first gold of her time in AEW when she defeated Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. The former Ember Moon has shown off a more aggressive side in recent weeks in the ring but one thing has remained the same from her time in NXT to the WWE main roster, to now and that is Athena’s impressive O-Face finishing move.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Status
When Adam Cole debuted with AEW in 2021 it was seen as a big moment for the All Elite Wrestling. Cole was pushed as one of the top stars in AEW in the months that followed but unfortunately the former NXT Champion has been out of action for months now.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul continues to target fighter pay, Conor McGregor: ‘I would KO you with one hand behind my back’
Jake Paul is unimpressed with the pay-per-view (PPV) spike coming in 2023 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It was revealed yesterday (Weds., Dec. 21, 2022) that UFC PPVs on ESPN+ will increase from the current price of $74.99 to $79.99 starting in 2023 with UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Earlier this week, Bellator Welterweight turned boxer, Dillon Danis, claimed that he’ll make more money than any UFC champion in his professional debut against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji on Jan. 14, 2023.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why WWE Removed D-Von Dudley From ECW Reunion Event
D-Von Dudley was nearly fired by WWE recently due to a recent booking that the company did not want him to be a part of. During his WWE Hall of Fame career, D-Von Dudley was part of the legendary tag team known as The Dudley Boyz. Together, D-Von and his “brother” Bubba Ray Dudley had a career that led to many people considering them as one of the best tag teams of all time.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals cocaine scandal that paved way for UFC’s $1.5 billion ESPN broadcast deal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an extremely profitable business, raking in hundreds of millions for its owners and investors. But, there were several points in the promotion’s history where massive failure was very possible. One of those points was when UFC’s television deal with FOX was up, and the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization was fishing for a new $450 million deal from a major broadcast company.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Sign Former WWE Star Could Be Set For Return
There has been a major indication that a former WWE Superstar could be set for a return to the company almost two years after they were released. Since Triple H took over the WWE mantle from Vince McMahon in July 2022, the Chief Content Officer has set about boosting the numbers on the roster after two years of huge cuts made under McMahon. Stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai among many others have returned – however reports have suggested that The Game has been “severely underwhelmed” by some of his returning stars.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Names Top WWE Star As “The Real Deal”
Kenny Omega has some strong words of support for one of the biggest names in WWE today. As a former AEW and IWGP (New Japan) World Champion, Kenny Omega is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world that has competed at the highest levels outside of WWE. However, he’s not afraid to share his opinions on people that work for WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Lays Down Post-Wrestle Kingdom IWGP World Championship Challenge
Someone in AEW wants to take on the winner of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 main event. On January 4th, 2023, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will host its biggest show of the year in the Tokyo Dome. The main-event will see Jay White defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.
