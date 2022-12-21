Read full article on original website
Duke Chapel welcomes 3,000 people for Christmas services
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Chapel welcomed well over 3,000 people between packed Christmas Eve events and a lighter Christmas morning service. Assistant Dean Rev. Bruce Puckett said this holiday marks the first Christmas that the chapel has returned to pre-pandemic operations. The sermon, presented by Rev. Kathryn...
Triangle first responders work Christmas, so others can have the day off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Working during the holidays can often be tough, but sometimes it’s necessary. North Carolina State Trooper Logan Torruella who has worked as a trooper in Wake County since September 2019 said he’s always been passionate about his job. “I had family in this...
Moore County businesses report holiday ‘boosts’ following power grid outage
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanks to the holiday season, business is bouncing back for some Moore County retailers following the power grid outage earlier this month. “Sales are brisk. We got customers standing in line at the register. We’ve done really well over the last few days,” Angie Tally, with The Country Bookshop said.
Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
Raleigh drops an acorn, but not the ball: Why 2 Triangle cities are good spots for New Year’s Eve
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh might ring in the new year by dropping an acorn — but this website says we probably won’t drop the ball. A personal finance site that ranks the 100 largest cities in the U.S. on how good they are for New Year’s Eve celebrations puts Raleigh at No. 28 and Durham at No. 32.
Youngest child injured in deadly Cumberland County house fire released from hospital
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The youngest of the children injured in a Dec. 21 fatal house fire has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, according to the organizer of a GoFundMe to help the family. “Baby Emma got to leave UNC today and go home...
Need a test for flu or COVID-19? Drive-thru testing site coming back to Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — If you need to test for COVID-19 or the flu, you now have drive-thru options in Wake County starting Tuesday. County officials are working with Mako Medical to hold a drive-through testing site at the Kirk of Kildare Presbyterian Church. The church is located at...
This Triangle county ranks #1 in NC for motorcycle crashes, DMV reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Out of the 100 counties in North Carolina, a Triangle county ranked #1 in the state for motorcycle crashes, according to the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. The agency’s report said there were 271 motorcycle crashes in Wake County in 2021, ranking it the...
Local Matters: End of year 1-on-1 with Rep-elect Wiley Nickel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How much we pay at the grocery store is just one of the things that people are thinking about heading into the new year. It’s something that’s also on the mind of one of central North Carolina’s newly elected congressmen. Democratic state...
Durham group working on ways to preserve historical African American burial site
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Geer Cemetery is one of Durham’s first burial grounds for African Americans. “For me personally, I don’t have family buried here, but the people that are buried here represent my African American heritage,” said Debra Taylor Gonzales-Garcia. Hundreds of markers and tombstones...
Cold weather keeps Triangle plumbers working around the clock
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, local plumbers in the Triangle said calls have continued to come in. “We have been so busy, we’re trying our hardest just to get to everybody but there’s a million calls coming in,” Paris Rone, a plumber with Michael & Son Services, said.
Looking to return Christmas gifts? Be aware that many retailers have changed policies
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that Christmas is behind us, many of us are wondering what to do with the gift we got not quite right for one reason or another. However, the process of returning gifts is not the same as it once was. Shopper Johnny Morales was...
Durham, Raleigh victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire. Bullets fired into the air can come down at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s powerful enough to hurt and even kill a bystander.
New Anti-Semitic sign seen in Moore County Christmas Day, 1 week after first sign spotted
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after an anti-Semitic sign was spotted in Moore County, the sheriff’s office is investigating another anti-Semitic sign found over a bridge on Christmas Day. On Dec. 18, CBS 17 previously reported a large sign with anti-Semitic symbols was found hanging over a...
1 firefighter injured in Durham Burger King fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials. On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.
Fayetteville veteran creates woodworking business, provides discounts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kurt Ballash and his late wife started Ballash Woodworks in Fayetteville after he left the United States Army. “This is a way of connecting individuals on a more creative basis,” Ballash said. Ballash Woodworks is a business that makes custom wood furniture. “When I...
Raleigh, Durham fire crews busy on Christmas with 160+ calls about burst pipes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a merry Christmas for many people Sunday — but not for firefighters who were possibly hoping for a slow day. In Raleigh and Durham alone — as the weather warmed above freezing for the first time since late Friday night — massive problems sprang up across the Triangle.
John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
No injuries in Motel 6 room fire in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators still do not know the extent of the damage and the exact cause of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary on Monday. At 5:45 pm, the Cary Fire Department responded to the fire at 1401 Buck Jones Road. Upon arrival, a small...
House fire in Durham displaces 3
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults were displaced Monday afternoon after a fire broke out at a home in the 2800 block of Ross Road. At 2:21 p.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS, and Durham police responded with 34 firefighters and 5 medics to the residence, the fire department said.
