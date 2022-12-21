ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Duke Chapel welcomes 3,000 people for Christmas services

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Chapel welcomed well over 3,000 people between packed Christmas Eve events and a lighter Christmas morning service. Assistant Dean Rev. Bruce Puckett said this holiday marks the first Christmas that the chapel has returned to pre-pandemic operations. The sermon, presented by Rev. Kathryn...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

Cold weather keeps Triangle plumbers working around the clock

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, local plumbers in the Triangle said calls have continued to come in. “We have been so busy, we’re trying our hardest just to get to everybody but there’s a million calls coming in,” Paris Rone, a plumber with Michael & Son Services, said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham, Raleigh victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire. Bullets fired into the air can come down at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s powerful enough to hurt and even kill a bystander.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 firefighter injured in Durham Burger King fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials. On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

No injuries in Motel 6 room fire in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators still do not know the extent of the damage and the exact cause of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary on Monday. At 5:45 pm, the Cary Fire Department responded to the fire at 1401 Buck Jones Road. Upon arrival, a small...
CARY, NC
cbs17

House fire in Durham displaces 3

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults were displaced Monday afternoon after a fire broke out at a home in the 2800 block of Ross Road. At 2:21 p.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS, and Durham police responded with 34 firefighters and 5 medics to the residence, the fire department said.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy